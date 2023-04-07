Home How To Jubilee OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aparshakti Khurana starrer online

Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Jubilee has been released on OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 14:12 IST
An extra long weekend stretching over three days is here. What are your plans? Thinking of travelling, shopping or simply sitting at home and watching the latest movie or series online? Well, you can do it all. There are several movies and series which will be making their OTT releases today, Friday, April 7 including Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Jubilee. Wondering where you can watch the drama online? Jubilee is releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Informing about the same, Prime Video India tweeted, "The glittery world of jubilee filled with dreams is now open for you to walk right into #JubileeOnPrime, watch now https://bit.ly/JubileeOnPrime_ ."

The show will premiere on Prime Video in two parts- part one (episodes one to five) will start streaming on April 7 and part two (episodes six to 10) will release on April 14. Also, in order to watch the series online on Amazon Prime Video, you need to have a subscription for the same.

Jubilee is a 10-episode fictional drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He has also co created the show along with Soumik Sen. Atul Sabharwal has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love, the official synopsis reads, according to a report by PTI.

The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. It features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

“Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artists and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry,” Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

“The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and the all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world,” she added.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 14:10 IST
