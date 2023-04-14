Kabzaa OTT Release: When, where to watch Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra movie online

The two movie genres that are trending right now are period films, with the likes of RRR, and action movies with the likes of John Wick 4. So, when you combine the two together, the end result has to be good. Kabzaa, which made its theatrical release last month, experiments with the blend of both and creates a world that has been both praised by critics and loved by viewers. And soon, it will make its digital debut, allowing people to enjoy the film right from the comfort of their homes. So, check out when and where to watch Kabzaa OTT release.

Kabzaa OTT release: Details

Kabzaa is a 2023 Kannada-language period action film written and directed by R. Chandru and is produced under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film made its theatrical debut on March 17 and was also released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The story revolves around an air force officer who enters the underworld due to unavoidable circumstances. And this move changes his life overnight. The film is set in a period between 1942 to 1986.

The film has an ensemble cast of Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, Nawab Shah, Suneel Puranik, John Kokken, Dev Gill, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Posani Krishna Murali.

The trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by Anand Audio and it has fetched more than 32 million views, 746,000 likes, and over 62100 comments.

Kabzaa OTT release: When to watch

The period-action film has been released today, April 14, and can be streamed right now from the comfort of your home.

Kabzaa OTT release: Where to watch

The film is ready to be streamed from Amazon Prime Videos right now. You can watch it as long as you have a subscription to the platform.