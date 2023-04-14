Home How To Kabzaa OTT Release: When, where to watch Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra movie online

Kabzaa OTT Release: When, where to watch Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra movie online

Kabzaa OTT release: The Kannada-language period-action film starring Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra is making its digital debut. Find out when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 16:36 IST
Kabzaa
Know all about the Kabzaa OTT release. (Anand Audio YouTube)
Kabzaa
Know all about the Kabzaa OTT release. (Anand Audio YouTube)

The two movie genres that are trending right now are period films, with the likes of RRR, and action movies with the likes of John Wick 4. So, when you combine the two together, the end result has to be good. Kabzaa, which made its theatrical release last month, experiments with the blend of both and creates a world that has been both praised by critics and loved by viewers. And soon, it will make its digital debut, allowing people to enjoy the film right from the comfort of their homes. So, check out when and where to watch Kabzaa OTT release.

Kabzaa OTT release: Details

Kabzaa is a 2023 Kannada-language period action film written and directed by R. Chandru and is produced under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film made its theatrical debut on March 17 and was also released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The story revolves around an air force officer who enters the underworld due to unavoidable circumstances. And this move changes his life overnight. The film is set in a period between 1942 to 1986.

The film has an ensemble cast of Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, Nawab Shah, Suneel Puranik, John Kokken, Dev Gill, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Posani Krishna Murali.

The trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by Anand Audio and it has fetched more than 32 million views, 746,000 likes, and over 62100 comments.

Kabzaa OTT release: When to watch

The period-action film has been released today, April 14, and can be streamed right now from the comfort of your home.

Kabzaa OTT release: Where to watch

The film is ready to be streamed from Amazon Prime Videos right now. You can watch it as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 16:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets