Main Atal Hoon OTT release today: Where to watch Pankaj Tripathi’s latest hit online

Main Atal Hoon OTT release today: Check where to watch former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic starring Pankaj Tripathi and others online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 14:05 IST
Main Atal Hoon OTT release today: Pankaj Tripathi’s latest hit ‘Main Atal Hoon' is now streaming on the OTT platform, check where to watch it online. (@ZEE5Global)

Main Atal Hoon OTT release today: Get ready for an immersive cinematic experience as Pankaj Tripathi's latest hit, "Main Atal Hoon," makes its digital debut today on the OTT platform. Following its successful theatrical run, the film is now set to captivate audiences online, bringing the extraordinary life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to screens worldwide.

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Cast, Plot and more

Main Atal Hoon" offers a poignant portrayal of Vajpayee's multifaceted persona – from his political prowess to his poetic genius. A versatile personality, Vajpayee was not only an iconic political leader but also a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman. Directed by the accomplished Ravi Jadhav, known for his National Award-winning films like Natarang and Balgandharva, the movie promises a heartfelt portrayal of one of India's beloved leaders. Accompanying the gripping storyline are soul-stirring songs that enrich the overall cinematic experience.

Pankaj Tripathi leads the cast, delivering a moving and motivational performance. The film also features notable actors such as Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Raja Sevak, and Ekta Kaul. Ravi Jadhav and Rishi Virmani co-wrote the script, while Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali produced the movie.

Main Atal Hoon OTT release today: Where to Watch Online

Pankaj Tripathi starring ‘Main Atal Hoon' is now streaming on ZEE5. The OTT platform shared this exciting news on their social media handle X, Stating, “A poet, a statesman, and above all, the people's beloved leader! Watch how Atal Ji elevated India's democracy to a global level! #MainAtalHoon, streaming now on #ZEE5.” Don't miss the opportunity to learn from his life lessons and be inspired by his unwavering commitment to democracy. Experience the magic of "Main Atal Hoon" as it unfolds on your screens, inviting you to celebrate the essence of leadership and statesmanship. Tune in today and take on a journey through history with Pankaj Tripathi leading the way as the charismatic Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 14:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets