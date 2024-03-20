Fighter OTT release: Know where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film online

Fighter OTT release: The film made its theatrical debut on January 26, 2024. Reportedly, it earned Rs.337.2 crore in box office collections. Although the film received mixed reviews, the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone created a huge buzz. Now, Fighter is all set to make its OTT debut and you can enjoy the action drama film from the comfort of your home. The film includes some amazing music, action, and a cast that simply stuns with its creative approach. It will keep you hooked throughout. Know more about the Fighter OTT release here.

Fighter OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Fighter is a film which showcases how India's top IAF aviators come together and take charge of the Srinagar Valley. In the film, the Air Headquarters assigned a team named Air Dragons which consisted of Indian Air Force pilots including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and more in their pivotal roles.

Also read: Abraham Ozler OTT release tomorrow

If you are someone who likes to watch classic Bollywood movies action, love, drama and amazing cast, then you must add Fighter to your OTT watchlist. The good news is that Fighter will soon be made available on the OTT platform so now you will be able to stream the film online. Also, it is expected that the OTT version of the film will come with an extended version.

Fighter OTT release: When and where to watch online

Fighter is set to release on Netflix tomorrow, March 21, 2024. According to reports Netflix bought the OTT rights for the film at a whopping Rs.150 crore. However, official confirmation still awaits from Netflix.

Also read: Lootere OTT release

Note that to stream content such as Fighter on Netflix, you will have to acquire its subscription plan. The monthly subscription starts at just Rs. 199 for the mobile version. If you want to add more screens to your Netflix plan then you opt for the higher subscription version.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!