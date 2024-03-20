 Fighter OTT release: Know where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film online | How-to
Home How To Fighter OTT release: Know where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film online

Fighter OTT release: Know where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film online

Fighter OTT release: Watch the new action film that stars Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone online on the OTT platform. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 12:51 IST
Icon
Fighter OTT release
Fighter OTT release is here! Know where you can watch the film online. (Viacom18 Studios)
Fighter OTT release
Fighter OTT release is here! Know where you can watch the film online. (Viacom18 Studios)

Fighter OTT release: The film made its theatrical debut on January 26, 2024. Reportedly, it earned Rs.337.2 crore in box office collections. Although the film received mixed reviews, the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone created a huge buzz. Now, Fighter is all set to make its OTT debut and you can enjoy the action drama film from the comfort of your home. The film includes some amazing music, action, and a cast that simply stuns with its creative approach. It will keep you hooked throughout. Know more about the Fighter OTT release here.

Fighter OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Fighter is a film which showcases how India's top IAF aviators come together and take charge of the Srinagar Valley. In the film, the Air Headquarters assigned a team named Air Dragons which consisted of Indian Air Force pilots including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and more in their pivotal roles.

Also read: Abraham Ozler OTT release tomorrow

If you are someone who likes to watch classic Bollywood movies action, love, drama and amazing cast, then you must add Fighter to your OTT watchlist. The good news is that Fighter will soon be made available on the OTT platform so now you will be able to stream the film online. Also, it is expected that the OTT version of the film will come with an extended version.

Fighter OTT release: When and where to watch online

Fighter is set to release on Netflix tomorrow, March 21, 2024. According to reports Netflix bought the OTT rights for the film at a whopping Rs.150 crore. However, official confirmation still awaits from Netflix.

Also read: Lootere OTT release

Note that to stream content such as Fighter on Netflix, you will have to acquire its subscription plan. The monthly subscription starts at just Rs. 199 for the mobile version. If you want to add more screens to your Netflix plan then you opt for the higher subscription version.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 12:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets