Lover OTT release: Know when and where to watch Manikandan’s romantic drama online

Lover OTT release: What's more comforting than watching a romantic dram from the comfort of your home? While such movies come with a lot of emotion, this Tamil movie called Lover will teach you how to withstand personal differences even after years of relationships. The film made its theatrical debut in February and now it is all set to stream online on the OTT platform. If you are looking for such a comforting movie then you must add Lover to your watchlist as it may well be to your liking. Know more about Lover OTT release, plot, cast, and more.

Lover OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

Lover is a Tamil language romantic drama film which received decent reviews after its theatrical release in February. The film is written and directed by Prabhuram Vyas and it stars Manikandan K, Sri Gouri Priya, Nikhila Sankar, and others in a crucial role. The film revolves around two characters Arun and Divya who have been in a long-term relationship - over 6 years. The film showcases how the couple start to face differences and start to drift apart from each other. Will they find their way back to each other? Watch Lover on the OTT platform to see how the story unfolds. You can watch this romantic film Lover, from the comfort of your own home.

Lover OTT release: When and Where to watch the film online

The Love OTT release date is scheduled for March 15, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will showcase how young adults find their way to each other after facing several issues which were thrown into their path.

Note that to stream Lover online on Disney+ Hotstar, you will have to opt for its monthly or quarterly subscription plan. The quarterly plan starts from just Rs.299. Or you can also get the mobile version for just Rs. 149 for three months.

