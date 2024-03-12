 Top OTT releases of this week: From Bramayugam to Main Atal Hoon, know what’s coming | How-to
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 10:00 IST
From Bramayugam to Main Atal Hoon, know the OTT releases coming to your screen this week. (@SonyLIV)

Top OTT releases of this week: Yet another week full of exciting OTT movies and web series are coming your way. So, if you are looking for what to watch online, then we have listed here several new and exciting OTT releases. If you have subscribed to top OTT platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and others, you can watch all the below-mentioned OTT releases from the comfort of your own home. Check out the list of top OTT releases of this week including Bramayugam, Main Atal Hoon and HanuMan.

Top OTT releases of this week

  1. Bramayugam: It is a Malayalam-language folk horror film starring Mammootty in the leading role. The film will take you to the 17th century and it will keep you glued to your screen. The film will make its OTT debut on March 15 on SonyLiv. The film also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari.
  2. HanuMan: This superhero film was slated to make its OTT debut on March 8. However, the release date was delayed and now it is expected to stream online on March 16 on ZEE5. The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and more.

3. Murder Mubarak: It is a crime thriller film based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The film has an exciting cast which features Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and more. You can watch this witty crime drama online from March 15 on Netflix.

4. Main Atal Hoon: This film is based on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it unveils crucial life events. The role of Vajpayee is being played by Pankaj Tripathi and it has been creating a lot of buzz among fans. The film is set to make its OTT debut on March 14 on ZEE5.

5. Lal Salaam: The sports action film starring Rajinikanth was said to make its OTT release on March 8 on Netflix. However, the release was delayed and now it is expected to make its debut on March 15. The film made a box office earning of Rs.36.1 crores and now it is all set to stream online.

Make sure you check the timing, exciting fare is on its way and if you are a movie buff, do not miss this chance to catch some of the most exciting fare of the year.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 09:42 IST
