Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch the Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil film online

Let's be honest! Movies with an ensemble cast are like an early birthday gift. They always make you happy, even if the gift is not great. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and The Avengers are some of the movies where fans just want to see their favorite stars interact with others and make them fall in love with the magic of cinema. But the intrigue of an ensemble film increases even further when the story is as good as the star cast. Last month, the Tamil-language film Maamannan, with its star cast of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, made its theatrical release. And if you missed that, now you have an opportunity to watch the film right from your couch as it will soon make its digital debut. Check out when and where to watch the Maamannan OTT release.

Maamannan OTT release: Details

The Tamil-language political thriller film is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. The film was in the news even before the shooting was completed because of its huge star cast. But after its theatrical release on June 29, it was not able to win over all the critics. While many praised the film for its acting, premise, and subject matter, some said the overall story felt lackluster.

The movie revolves around a father and a son. The father is an MLA and the son is a practitioner of Adimurai, an Indian martial art. Both of them suffer attacks from the dominant party and struggle to keep their own party going. But after an unforeseen incident, the father and son get the chance to stop being pawns and become players in the game.

The film stars Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam, and others.

Maamannan OTT release: When to watch

You can watch this political thriller film starting tomorrow, July 27, as that is when the movie begins streaming online.

Maamannan OTT release: Where to watch

Those who are fans of watching movies from the comfort of their homes should know that the film will be streaming on Netflix. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch it.