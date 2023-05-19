Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release date: When and where to watch Avatar 2 online

If you are someone who likes the fantasy genre and your top movies include Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Narnia, then you probably have also watched the first Avatar film and are excited about its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel was in production for a long time and after 13 years, it was finally released in theaters. But if you somehow have missed the movie, then you can now catch all the action straight from your home because the movie has received its official release date for the digital debut. So, check out when and where to watch Avatar 2 OTT release.

Avatar: The Way of Water details

Avatar 2 is set in Pandora, a fictional planet, six years after the events of the first film. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, the former marine turned Na'vi who befriends the Na'vi after enrolling in the Avatar program and takes their side in a conflict which results in Sully leaving his human form to permanently become the Na'vi and eventually the chief of the Omatikaya.

Apart from Sam Worthington, Avatar 2 features a stellar star cast with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang reprising their roles. Also starring are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis and a host of other actors.

The film is directed by James Cameron who is acclaimed for the Terminator movies, Aliens, Rambo among other films which have been resounding commercial successes.

Avatar: The Way of Water - When, where to watch

The film will make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. You can watch the film on the OTT platform as long as you have a subscription to the platform.