OTT Releases This Weekend: Shehzada, Kannai Nambathey, Mrs Undercover, The Last Kingdom

OTT Releases This Weekend: From Shehzada, Kannai Nambathey, Mrs Undercover to The Last Kingdom, know where to watch the latest movies and web series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 16:28 IST
Know where to watch the latest OTT releases this weekend. (T-Series YouTube)
OTT Releases This Weekend: The third weekend of April is going to be an exciting one for the fans. Major movies and shows are coming on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Videos, Zee5, and more. Among them, the most anticipated ones include Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Kannai Nambathey, Mrs Undercover featuring Radhika Apte, and The Last Kingdom. And if you too are looking forward to a weekend filled with binge-watching extravaganza, then you need to know where you can watch these interesting titles. All of these movies and shows have already been released on streaming platforms. Let us take a look.

Shehzada on Netflix

The Hindi-language movie narrates a story about Bantu (played by Kartik Aaryan) who was born into a wealthy family but due to the force of circumstances ended up in the household of a poor family. Now in the future, he is studying to be a lawyer but he is a rebel from within. His life, however, takes an unexpected turn when he finds out that his biological father has passed away and he has a claim to all his wealth. Alongside Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

Kannai Nambathey on Netflix

The Tamil-language crime thriller film follows the protagonist as he finds himself in the middle of a murder mystery. But it is no ordinary crime. As he soon finds out, the conspiracy around it is larger than he could ever perceive. The film is not exactly a thriller masterpiece but it is an entertainer that will keep you engaged. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Prasanna, Aathmika, Srikanth, Bhumika, Subiksha Krishnan, and others.

Mrs Undercover on Zee5

Starring Radhika Apte, Mrs Undercover is a Hindi-language spy comedy where a homemaker is recalled for a mission after ten years of staying undercover. In these ten years, she has forgotten about the spy life and has been a devout wife. But now, she must find her way back and solve a big mystery. The film stars Apte, Rajesh Sharma, Sumeet Vyas, Angana Roy, Laboni Sarkar, and others.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die on Netflix

British historical drama film is a sequel to The Last Kingdom television series and concludes the story in its entirety. The film begins after King Edward's death when the politics around the throne and conspiracies within kingdoms begin to spread. Amid it all, Uhtred of Bebbanburg must find his way. The film stars Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley, Cavan Clerkin, James Northcote, Laurie Davidson, Elaine Cassidy, and others.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 16:27 IST
