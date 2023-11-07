Icon
Quordle 652 answer for November 7: Watch out for tricks! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 652 answer for November 7: Watch out for tricks! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 652 answer for November 7: Today’s puzzle has quite a few uncommon words. Do not try to solve it on your own, better to get help from these hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Nov 07 2023, 18:52 IST
Quordle
Quordle 652 answer for November 7: These obscure words can confuse you. Protect your streak with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle
Quordle 652 answer for November 7: These obscure words can confuse you. Protect your streak with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Quordle/Play Store)

Quordle 652 answer for November 7: After the relaxing time of a few days, Quordle is waking up again. Today's difficulty level has been increased so you should come prepared when playing the game. The unusual problem you will face today is that the puzzle uses some uncommon and obscure words that you may not be familiar with. As a result, this might cause you to not be able to solve the word because you would not know what you were arranging it for. And that's why you must use the Quordle hints and clues today. And as always, if you need extra help, simply jump to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 652 hints for November 7

Luckily, only one word today has a repeated letter and that will not be difficult for you to find out. As far as uncommon letters are concerned, there are three such letters, so you must keep an eye out for them. The letter arrangement is pretty average but the biggest worry is the uncommon words. But do not worry, the clues below will help you out with that.

Quordle 652 clues for November 7

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, Q, and U.

2. The words end with the letters O, Y, I, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a sauce made especially of fresh basil, garlic, oil, pine nuts, and grated cheese

4. Word 2 clue - full of smoke; producing a lot of smoke

5. Word 3 clue - that appears to be something but is not really so

6. Word 4 clue - being of use or service

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 652 answer for November 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PESTO

2. SMOKY

3. QUASI

4. UTILE

We hope the tricky words did not confuse you and that you were able to solve the puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 18:51 IST
