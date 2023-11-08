Quordle 653 answer for November 8: Basic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 653 answer for November 8: For the new players, Quordle can be an extremely stressful game, especially if the transition is from Wordle. It's like solving four different puzzles simultaneously. And that can be overwhelming. The learning curve of Quordle is quite steep and that is why players often struggle with the game in their initial days. But once you have formulated a strategy, it does not feel that difficult. But to make that transition period easy, and to give a relaxing time to anyone who finds the puzzle too challenging, we are again here with Quordle hints and clues. As always, if you need to, you can scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 653 hints for November 8

Today's words are relatively on the easier side. With that being said, you will still have to deal with a word that contains repeated letters. And every word has at least one uncommon letter. That being said, at least three out of the four words should be familiar to you. So, just focus on finding out the letters and then just unjumble them to form the word.

Quordle 653 clues for November 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters M, N, I, and V.

2. The words end with the letters E, D, L, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - used to show that something is possible or that something might be true

4. Word 2 clue - a member of a tribe that moves with its animals from place to place

5. Word 3 clue - to urge or drive forward or on by or as if by the exertion of strong moral pressure

6. Word 4 clue - the narrow piece of land at the side of a road, path, etc. that is usually covered in grass

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 653 answer for November 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MAYBE

2. NOMAD

3. IMPEL

4. VERGE

We hope today's puzzle-solving experience was a relaxing one for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.