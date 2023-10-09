Icon
Sultan of Delhi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mouni Roy series online

Watch Mouni Roy's first OTT series Sultan of Delhi online. Know when and where to watch crime drama online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 11:46 IST
Watch the crime series Sultan of Delhi online. Check details here. (DisneyPlus Hotstar/ YouTube)

Sultan of Delhi OTT release: The new show starring Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin is assumed to be a crime drama according to the released trailer. It will be Mouni Roy's debut in an OTT series which will be exciting for the fans. An interesting drama series based on India's capital city Delhi and the world of gangsters features guns, fights, and betrayals. Know more about the OTT series here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Sultan of Delhi OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The gangster series is directed by Milan Luthria and written by Suparn S Varma. Luthria after showcasing various gangster films is now back with an interesting concept of a series that revolves around the crimes of Delhi. The drama focuses on Delhi during the year 1962, the series is inspired by Arnab Ray's novel, "Sultan of Delhi: Ascension." The series of conspiracies and thrilling suspense will keep you hooked to the screen till the last episode.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy in leading roles. It also features Anjum Sharma, Anupriya Goenka and Nishant Dahiya in the supporting roles. Disney+ Hotstar released the series trailer on YouTube 2 weeks ago and it has gained over 18 million views. It also has more than 7000 likes. If you are interested in watching the new crime series by Milan Luthria then the OTT release date is here. Know when, and where you can watch Sultan of Delhi online.

Sultan of Delhi OTT release: When, where to watch online

The crime drama series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13. The YouTube trailer caption said, “Har cheez ki ek keemat hoti hai- Phir wo zinda rehne ki ho, ya Sultan banne ki.

All episodes of #HotstarSpecials #SultanOfDelhi streaming from 13th October.

Note that streaming content of Disney+ Hotstar requires a monthly subscription. Therefore, make sure you have a paid subscription to stream the new Sultan of Delhi drama series online.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 11:46 IST
