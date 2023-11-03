The Railway Men OTT release: When, where to watch R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon web series online

The Railway Men OTT release: Since the emergence of OTT platforms, web series have become extremely popular, with people pulling an all-nighter to watch multi-episodic shows. While soap operas have always been popular among the Indian household, web series offer something different. Who prefers having to tune in to your TV every day at the same time when you can watch 9 episodes of your favourite show at once? Due to this reason, more and more platforms are coming up with web series, and now, Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's biggest production houses, has announced that its latest web series titled The Railway Men, is set to debut on OTT platforms soon.

So, if you wish to watch The Railway Men from the comfort of your home, then know when, and where you can watch it online.

The Railway Men OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

The Railway Men is a Hindi-language thriller/social drama that is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, the worst industrial accident in history. Spanning four episodes, it focuses on the lives of four railway workers and their efforts to save others while risking their lives when a gas leak occurs in a factory located in Bhopal. What follows next promises to leave the viewers on the edge of their seats. According to Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, the web series is a tribute to the unsung heroes who helped save lives during the disaster.

The Railway Men features a stellar star cast with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan playing pivotal roles. The web series is directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta.

The teaser of The Railway Men was released on YouTube on October 28 and in just four days, it has amassed 7.5 million views and 54000 likes.

The Railway Men OTT release: When, and where to watch online

The Railway Men is a collaboration between YRF and Netflix, and thus, it will premiere on Netflix on November 18.

Sharing a teaser of the web series, the official Netflix India account posted on X, “One tragic night that stirred the entire nation and four heroes who fought through it all. Here's the teaser for #TheRailwayMen - a four episode series inspired by true stories. Arrives November 18, only on Netflix!”

Therefore, interested viewers can watch The Railway Men on Netflix starting November 18 as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.