Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release: When and where to watch online

Want to watch the American superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online? Well, the wait is almost over! Following its immense success at the global box office, the film will soon be available for streaming on OTT platforms, bringing an end to the long wait for fans who want to enjoy Marvel's epic movie from the comfort of their own homes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features popular actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and more in the lead roles. It serves as the final chapter in the "Star Lord" universe and was written and directed by James Gunn. The movie became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 and was loved by fans. Here is when and where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release will happen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: OTT Release

Now, you might be wondering when and where you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online. While the official release date on streaming platforms has not been announced yet, the film is expected to debut on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Previously, it was available on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes starting from July 7.

Following the footsteps of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premiered on a streaming platform after three months of its theatrical release, it is likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar by the end of July or in early August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on DVD and Blu-ray

However, If you prefer physical copies, you will be happy to know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 1, 2023. As of now, you can enjoy the first two movies from the Guardians of the Galaxy series on the Disney+ streaming platform. This upcoming film is expected to stir strong emotions among fans as it concludes the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on another thrilling adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy when the movie is released for streaming on OTT platforms.