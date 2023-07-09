Home Tech News Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release: When and where to watch online

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release: When and where to watch online

Want to watch the American superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online? Well, the wait is almost over!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 11:22 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
View all Images
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast at Disneyland Paris Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Chessy Marne La Vallee, east of Paris. (AP)

Want to watch the American superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online? Well, the wait is almost over! Following its immense success at the global box office, the film will soon be available for streaming on OTT platforms, bringing an end to the long wait for fans who want to enjoy Marvel's epic movie from the comfort of their own homes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features popular actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and more in the lead roles. It serves as the final chapter in the "Star Lord" universe and was written and directed by James Gunn. The movie became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 and was loved by fans. Here is when and where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release will happen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: OTT Release

Now, you might be wondering when and where you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online. While the official release date on streaming platforms has not been announced yet, the film is expected to debut on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Previously, it was available on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes starting from July 7.

Following the footsteps of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premiered on a streaming platform after three months of its theatrical release, it is likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar by the end of July or in early August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on DVD and Blu-ray

However, If you prefer physical copies, you will be happy to know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 1, 2023. As of now, you can enjoy the first two movies from the Guardians of the Galaxy series on the Disney+ streaming platform. This upcoming film is expected to stir strong emotions among fans as it concludes the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on another thrilling adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy when the movie is released for streaming on OTT platforms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 11:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets