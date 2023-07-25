The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Henry Cavill-starrer online

The Witcher 3 Season 3 has been filled with ups and downs. While Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is as brilliant (and brooding) as ever, it is also the last time he dons the mantle of the monster slayer, and fans have been left disappointed. Going ahead, Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill in the fourth season, although the reason for Cavill's exit remains unclear. According to a popular Witcher news website Redanian Intelligence, the third season of The Witcher has seen a 30 percent drop in viewership. While this may be due to Henry Cavill leaving, it could also potentially be because Netflix has only released the first half of Season 3 yet. People who tend to binge-watch shows might have been holding out for the full season to come out.

Therefore, Season 3 of The Witcher is one last chance for the fans of the novels, the game as well as the show to see Henry Cavill don the armor of Geralt. After building up the hype with the first part of the show, the OTT release for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 is out. Know when and where you can catch this fantasy show online.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2: Details

The Witcher is a TV adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's novels by the same name, featuring Geralt of Rivia as the monster slayer. At the end of the first half of Season 3, the Wild Hunt made a rare appearance, as they were seen chasing Ciri through the woods. In the second half of the show, we can expect to finally see them entering the picture and showing their might.

Most of the stars of the show return with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey in notable roles.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2: Release Date

The Witcher Season 3 will be airing on Netflix, and it will be split into two parts. The first part was released on June 29, and Volume 2 will premiere on July 27.

To watch this show, you will need a subscription to the service. Fortunately, there are plenty of Netflix subscription options to choose from.