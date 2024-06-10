 Huawei Matebook D 15 Ultrabook (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Laptop
HuaweiMateBookD15Ultrabook(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
HuaweiMateBookD15Ultrabook(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P137903/heroimage/huawei-15-137903-v1-large-1.jpg_HuaweiMateBookD15Ultrabook(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P137903/heroimage/huawei-15-137903-v1-large-1.jpg_HuaweiMateBookD15Ultrabook(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_3

Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook

Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook is a laptop, available price is Rs 78,890 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Slate Gray
256 GB
Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 78,890.  It comes in the following colors: Slate Gray.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Huawei Matebook D 15 Ultrabook (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Huawei Matebook D 15 Ultrabook Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    42 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS 87 Percentage 250 Nits 178 Degree Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.53 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Colour

    Slate Gray

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    15

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    1 MP

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720P HD

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega 8

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Huawei MateBook D 15 Ultrabook

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
