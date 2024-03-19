 Iball Slide Brisk 4g2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Brisk 4G2

IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹7,499
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the IBall Slide Brisk 4G2 base model with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cobalt Blue.

IBall Slide Brisk 4G2

(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Cobalt Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Tablets

Iball Slide Brisk 4g2 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Colours

    Cobalt Blue

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Model

    Slide Brisk 4G2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    January 30, 2017 (Official)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

    Iball Slide Brisk 4g2