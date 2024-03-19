 Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
Home Tablets in India Iball Tablet IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
IBallSlideGorgeo4GL_Capacity_3500mAh
IBallSlideGorgeo4GL_RAM_1GB
IBallSlideGorgeo4GL_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹6,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3500 mAh
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL in India is Rs. 6,999.  This is the IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Iball

IBall ITab BizniZ Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹14,999
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Iball Itab Bizniz Pro
50% OFF
IBall ITAB BizniZ
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹9,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Iball Itab Bizniz
50% OFF
IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Iball Itab Bizniz Mini
IBall ITAB MovieZ
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹19,990
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Iball Itab Moviez
Iball Tablets

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL Competitors

DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Micromax Canvas Tab P680
I Kall N6 4G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,399
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl I Kall N6 4g
Smartbeats S5
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
Check Details
Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Smartbeats S5

Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Colours

    Black

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Model

    Slide Gorgeo 4GL

  • Launch Date

    January 27, 2016 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6735P

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Compass

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

IBall Slide Gorgeo 4GL News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Iball Slide Gorgeo 4gl