Amazon Sale 2023: Grab the best deal on top-notch laptops

Looking for the best laptop deals? Snag top-notch laptops at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 16:59 IST
Top laptop deals on Amazon: Big savings on Acer, HP products
HP Chromebook X360: TIt is currently on sale on Amazon for an enticing price of just Rs. 23,990, down from its original MRP of Rs. 32,295, representing a generous 26% discount. This offer includes all applicable taxes, and customers can also opt for a convenient EMI payment plan starting at just Rs. 1,187. Furthermore, a No Cost EMI option is available, making it even more affordable for those looking to own this versatile and budget-friendly Chromebook.
Acer Aspire Lite: It is currently priced at just Rs. 31,990 on Amazon, a significant discount from its original MRP of Rs. 44,990, offering a generous 29% off. This deal includes all applicable taxes, making it a hassle-free purchase. Additionally, you can opt for an EMI plan starting at just Rs. 1,551, with the option for a No Cost EMI, providing flexibility and affordability for those interested in this budget-friendly laptop.
Acer One 14: This laptop is currently priced at just Rs. 26,990 on Amazon, offering a fantastic 27% discount off its original MRP of Rs. 36,999. This deal includes all applicable taxes, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free purchase. Additionally, customers have the convenience of EMI options starting at just Rs. 1,309, with the option for a No Cost EMI plan. Don't miss out on this opportunity to grab a high-quality laptop at an unbeatable price.
Chuwi HeroBook Pro: It is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 on Amazon, down from its original MRP of Rs. 34,990, which amounts to a generous 43% discount. This deal includes all applicable taxes and offers the convenience of EMI payment options, with a starting EMI as low as Rs. 969. Additionally, there is a No Cost EMI option available for interested buyers, making it an affordable choice for those looking for a budget-friendly laptop.
HP Laptop 15s: The HP Laptop 15s is currently on sale on Amazon for just Rs. 37,990, down from its original price of Rs. 47,142, offering a 19% discount. This deal includes all applicable taxes, and customers have the option to start their EMI payments at just rs. 1,842. Furthermore, a No Cost EMI option is also available for those looking for a convenient payment plan.
These laptop deals will let you save money and still buy a great product during the Amazon sale. (Pexels)

In today's fast-paced world, having a laptop is essential for everyone, not just working adults but also for students. If you're a college student, you need a powerful yet portable laptop. Good news! At the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get top-quality laptops at up to 50% off. Plus, there's an extra 10 percent discount with an SBI card. You will also enjoy cashback and free delivery during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals as the festive season approaches.

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Looking for a lag-free experience? The Apple MacBook Air has you covered. Its spacious retina display ensures a great viewing experience. With an HD camera, you'll enjoy better video quality. The illuminated keyboard allows you to use it in low light. You can choose from three different colors, and its slim, lightweight design makes it perfect for college. Originally priced at Rs. 99,900, you can now get it for just Rs. 69,990.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
2. HONOR MagicBook X16 (2023)

The HONOR MagicBook X16 boasts an aluminum metal casing with thin side bezels. It comes preinstalled with Windows 11 and has 16 GB of RAM, making it an excellent choice for engineering students. This laptop features a full-backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for added security. With a 16-inch IPS anti-glare screen, Intel UHD graphics, and a 720p HD webcam, it's a great package. Its original price is Rs. 83,999, but you can snag it for only Rs. 53,990 during the Amazon sale.

3. Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 brings you a hefty discount on the Acer Aspire 5 laptop. This lightweight laptop offers outstanding performance for your academic tasks, making it ideal for engineering students. The AMD Ryzen 3 can handle even the most challenging tasks. The 15.6" Full HD screen provides clear, vibrant visuals, and the illuminated keyboard allows you to work in low light conditions. With a powerful Radeon RX Vega graphics card and a 7.5-hour battery life, it's a great choice. Originally priced at Rs. 88,921, you can now get it for only Rs. 71,137.

4. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 comes with 16 GB of RAM and ample storage space for all your files and data. This laptop is built to withstand tough usage and accidental bumps, as it has passed military-grade testing. It also features a privacy shutter for secure video calls and a spill-resistant keyboard. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stay connected easily. Originally priced at Rs. 1,06,200, you can now have it for only Rs. 54,990 during the Amazon sale.

5. Dell 14 Metal Body

The Dell Vostro 3420 is a solid laptop with a metal frame and a backlit keyboard, allowing you to work in dim lighting. Featuring a 14-inch screen and an impressive 16 GB of RAM, this Dell laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed. Powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Generation processor, it's a great choice for students. Originally priced at Rs. 98,301, you can now get it for only Rs. 59,990.

Act fast and enjoy the savings during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 16:59 IST
