Dell Inspiron 24 AIO desktop with 13th Gen Intel processor priced at 56490 on launch

Dell has announced the launch of its Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop. Check its features, price, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 15:45 IST
The Dell Inspiron AIO desktop is the company's latest desktop offering. (Dell)
Dell has announced the launch of its latest desktop, the Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop, to add to its already vast catalogue of PCs. It is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core Processors. According to the company, the Dell Inspiron 24-inch AIO desktop delivers a complete package, ideal for students and creators, with the right combination of display, audio, connectivity, and storage capabilities.

Dell Inspiron 24 AIO: Features

The Dell Inspiron 24 AIO is the company's newest desktop in its All-In-One category. It is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors with storage SSD support up to 1TB. The new Inspiron 24 AIO has a narrow 4-sided border display with a touch option. Moreover, the display is FHD IPS and features an improved colour gamut for a better viewing experience. The Inspiron 224 AIO also gets the Dell ComfortView Plus feature and a flicker-free display panel for reduced eye strain during long sessions.

It also features a pop-up FHD camera with a tilt feature, which is paired with temporal noise reduction hardware and a wide dynamic range software. For your entertainment needs, it can also perform as a Bluetooth speaker with its dual 5W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, the Dell Inspiron 24 AIO features one Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port at the side and several other ports at the back, including HDMI in and out ports which allow the desktop to be used as a secondary display without having to switch it on. It also gets the Intel WiFi 6E for faster and seamless networking.

Dell Inspiron 24 AIO: Pricing and Availability

The new Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select Large Format Retail from 24th April 2023 onwards at a starting price of Rs. 56490. It is available in 2 colours - Pearl White and Assent Solid.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 15:35 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets