Early Black Friday offer! SAVE $250 on Apple MacBook Air M2

Black Friday Sale: The anticipation for the Black Friday sale, which is on November 24, is building up. However, buyers can already take advantage of early Black Friday deals and avail massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. Apple's MacBooks have received huge price cuts too. These devices, powered by Apple Silicon are some of the best laptops that you can buy. One such amazing offer is live on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, and you can get it at a hefty discount!

As part of this offer, buyers can grab the MacBook Air M2 for just $1049! Know the details of this deal here.

Black Friday offer on Apple MacBook Air M2

Best Buy has massively reduced the price of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 and it can be yours for a steal price right now with this early Black Friday offer! The device, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage usually retails for $1299. However, you can get your hands on it for just $1049! That saves you nearly $250 on the newest MacBook Air.

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can also take advantage of the various financing options available at Best Buy. If you frequently upgrade your laptops, you can also utilize the Best Buy Upgrade + program by paying a certain amount for 36 months and upgrading to a newer MacBook after that!

Buyers can also save up to $825 if they wish to trade in their old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of the old device as well as the offer availability in your area.

MacBook Air M2: Why should you buy it?

The MacBook Air M2, launched in 2022, features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, it gets the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 2TB storage. It also gets up to 24GB of unified memory. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.