Early Black Friday offer! SAVE $250 on Apple MacBook Air M2

Looking for a good deal on a MacBook before the Black Friday sale kicks off? Check out the details of this amazing Black Friday offer on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 courtesy of Best Buy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 16:43 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Apple MacBook Air M2
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
Apple MacBook Air M2
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
Check out this massive price cut on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 by Best Buy.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Black Friday Sale: The anticipation for the Black Friday sale, which is on November 24, is building up. However, buyers can already take advantage of early Black Friday deals and avail massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. Apple's MacBooks have received huge price cuts too. These devices, powered by Apple Silicon are some of the best laptops that you can buy. One such amazing offer is live on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, and you can get it at a hefty discount!

As part of this offer, buyers can grab the MacBook Air M2 for just $1049! Know the details of this deal here.

Black Friday offer on Apple MacBook Air M2

Best Buy has massively reduced the price of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 and it can be yours for a steal price right now with this early Black Friday offer! The device, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage usually retails for $1299. However, you can get your hands on it for just $1049! That saves you nearly $250 on the newest MacBook Air.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can also take advantage of the various financing options available at Best Buy. If you frequently upgrade your laptops, you can also utilize the Best Buy Upgrade + program by paying a certain amount for 36 months and upgrading to a newer MacBook after that!

Buyers can also save up to $825 if they wish to trade in their old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of the old device as well as the offer availability in your area.

MacBook Air M2: Why should you buy it?

The MacBook Air M2, launched in 2022, features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, it gets the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 2TB storage. It also gets up to 24GB of unified memory. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 16:43 IST

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 16:43 IST
