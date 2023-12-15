Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wings Laptop

Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1125G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop now with free delivery.