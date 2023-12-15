 Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wings Laptop
Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1125G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 15 December 2023
Key Specs
₹29,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1125G4 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1020 Pixels
1.60 Kg weight
10 Hrs
Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  It comes in the following colors: Blue, Green and Silver.

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • IPS LCD Display
  • No
  • 1920 x 1020 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 139 ppi
  • 300 nits
General Information
  • Wings
  • 358 x 238 x 18.4 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 18.4 Millimeter thickness
  • Blue, Green, Silver
  • 1.60 Kg weight
  • Nuvobook S2
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Wings Maxx Signature Audio
  • 720p
  • Built-in Quad Speakers
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-1125G4 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 2
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
Wings Nuvobook S2 Laptop News

Wings Nuvobook S2

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: A stellar study companion, but does it also soar into the professional arena? Find out

15 Dec 2023
