 Lenovo A7 30 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo A7 30

Lenovo A7 30

Lenovo A7 30 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 9,899 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7 30 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7 30 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoA7-30_Capacity_3500mAh
LenovoA7-30_Ram_1GB
LenovoA7-30_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P21096/heroimage/lenovo-a7-30-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoA7-30_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P21096/heroimage/lenovo-a7-30-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoA7-30_4
Key Specs
₹9,899
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
3500 mAh
1 GB
327 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo A7 30 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo A7 30 in India is Rs. 9,899.  This is the Lenovo A7 30 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Lenovo A7-30

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo A7 30 Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo A7 30 Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo A7 30 Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo A7 30 Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo A7 30 Competitors

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Lenovo A7 30 Swipe Strike 8
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Lenovo A7 30 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Lenovo A7 30 Domo Slate S7
Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Check Details
Lenovo A7 30 Lenovo Tab 7

Lenovo A7 30 Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 8 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Talktime

    Up to 8 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 336 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Height

    198 mm

  • Width

    119.8 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Weight

    327 grams

  • Thickness

    9.98 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    58.08 %

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Model

    A7-30

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    June 16, 2014 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8382M

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo A7 30 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo A7 30