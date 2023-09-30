 Lenovo Tab M10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 13,599 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹13,599
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
480 grams
Lenovo Tab M10 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 in India is Rs. 13,599.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black and Polar White. ...Read More

Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M10 Competitors

57% OFF
Honor Pad X8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹8,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Honor Pad X8
59% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹8,999 ₹22,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Swipe Slate 3 Lte
Honor Pad 5
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Honor Pad 5

Lenovo Tab M10 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Height

    242 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Black, Polar White

  • Weight

    480 grams

  • Width

    168 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.01 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    October 11, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab M10

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Lenovo Tab M10 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab M10