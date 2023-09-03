 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTabM10HD32GB_Capacity_4850mAh
LenovoTabM10HD32GB_Ram_2GB
LenovoTabM10HD32GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36021/heroimage/144247-v1-lenovo-tab-m10-hd-32gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM10HD32GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36021/heroimage/144247-v1-lenovo-tab-m10-hd-32gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM10HD32GB_4
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
4850 mAh
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Slate Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
60% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa-core Processor
₹30,000 ₹11,998
Buy Now
56% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch (25.65 cm), 3 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi) with Metallic Body and Octa Core Processor
₹22,000 ₹9,599
Buy Now
57% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL Tablet 25.65 cm

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1-inch, 3GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE), Slate Black
₹30,000 ₹12,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB Competitors

Honor Pad X8 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹11,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Honor Pad X8 64gb
Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab 7
DOMO Slate X17s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Domo Slate X17s
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹9,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Lenovo Tab M7 Lte

Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4850 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    April 27, 2021 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD 32GB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 504

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb