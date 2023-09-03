 Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
7
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabK10FHD_Capacity_7500mAh
LenovoTabK10FHD_Ram_3GB
LenovoTabK10FHD_ScreenSize_10.3inches(26.16cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36622/heroimage/147382-v1-lenovo-tab-k10-fhd-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabK10FHD_3
Key Specs
₹10,499
10.3 inches (26.16 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v11
7500 mAh
3 GB
₹8,999 59% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD in India is Rs. 10,499.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue.

59% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)|10.1 Inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)|10.1 Inch (25.6 cm) |3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable|Wi-Fi + 4G LTE |Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Color: Iron Grey (ZA6V0236IN)
₹22,000 ₹8,999
Out of Stock
44% off

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC60040IN)
₹17,000 ₹9,499
66% off

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD (10.3 inch

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD (10.3 inch (26.16 cm, 3 GB, 32 GB,Wi-Fi+LTE, Voice Calling), Abyss Blue TUV Certified Eye Protection, Dolby Atmos, 7500 mAH Battery, Camera with Flash
₹30,000 ₹10,350
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.3" (26.16 cm)

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Abyss Blue

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.3 inches (26.16 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2021 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab K10 FHD

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD Competitors

Honor Mediapad T3 10 16GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Luxurious Gold
₹12,999
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Honor Mediapad T3 10 16gb
DOMO Slate SLP9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹14,349
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Domo Slate Slp9
Honor Pad 5
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Honor Pad 5
Huawei MatePad T8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹15,990
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Huawei Matepad T8

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
LATEST TABLETS

UPCOMING TABLETS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
    Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd