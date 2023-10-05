Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm (8 inch), 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Expandable, Slim and Light, Black
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE in India is Rs. 9,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.