Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
347 grams
₹9,999 21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE in India is Rs. 9,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm (8 inch), 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Expandable, Slim and Light, Black
₹12,700 ₹9,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm (8 inch), 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Expandable, Slim and Light, Silver
₹12,700 ₹9,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 Lte Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Silver

  • Width

    124.4 mm

  • Weight

    347 grams

  • Height

    210 mm

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.28 %

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Launch Date

    September 3, 2019 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 LTE

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 21.3 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
