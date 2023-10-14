Lenovo Legion 5 15ach6 (82jw00cmin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00CMIN Laptop Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00CMIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00CMIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00CMIN Laptop now with free delivery.