Realme GT 6T review: All-rounder with good battery life at 30,999

Realme GT 6T review: The new performance-savvy smartphone is here to compete with several mid-range smartphones with its powerful features. Check out the in-depth review to find out more about the new Realme GT smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 25 2024, 11:00 IST
Realme GT 6T review
Realme GT 6T offers powerful performance with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset, know more in the review. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Realme GT 6T review: The Realme GT series is known in the smartphone industry for its performance-centric capabilities. After nearly two years, Realme has announced a new GT 6T smartphone in India in the mid-range segment which is gaining much traction for its head-turning nano mirror design and powerful specification. The Realme GT 6T is a smartphone launched to manage heavy and graphic-intensive tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and more. During the launch, the smartphone was compared to several high-end and higher mid-range devices such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Vivo V30 Pro, and others. However, does it really go up to the hype for smartphones around Rs.30000?

I used the Realme GT 6T for about a week in all aspects, from demanding games to everyday tasks to test its overall performance. While the display and performance were impressive, there's room for improvement in the camera department. Check out the in-depth Realme GT 6T review to find out if it's worth the buy.

Realme GT 6T review: Design

 

Realme GT 6T review
The smartphone is protect by corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Realme GT 6T design is aesthetically pleasing in several ways, be it the back panel, the proportionately curved display, or the nano-mirror camera module, it has everything that a user needs in a smartphone. The Realme GT 6T not only looks premium but it also has a sturdy build with corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a stainless steel frame. The back panel of the smartphone features a glossy plastic back which is dust and fingerprint-free. However, as much as the nano-glass looks attractive it catches an immense amount of dust and fingerprints which can be annoying for many. Additionally, the back panel comes with a dual camera sensor and an LED flash module which houses two lights.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera positioned in the center. The Realme GT 6T smartphone is sleek, lightweight, and just the perfect size to carry out tasks such as gaming, texting, and other tasks efficiently.

Realme GT 6T review: Display

 

Realme GT 6T
The Realme GT 6T offers a 6000nits Local Peak brightness. ( Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
In terms of display, the Realme GT 6T offers up to 1000nits peak brightness and a 6000nits Local Peak, which is unique, and not many brands in this offer such high quality and crisp display even during harsh sunlight conditions. In my opinion, its ideal brightness could be set in the range of 40 to 50 percent for effective daily usage when indoors. When set in auto brightness mode, it adapts seamlessly to the environment, enabling a comfortable brightness level for the display. The smartphone features a 120Hz 8T LTPO display which offers smooth navigation and quick responsiveness, eliminating lag during everyday use.

In terms of viewing and gaming experience, the Realme GT 6T provided crisp and vibrant visual experiences. It supported HDR content for several online streaming services, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching movies and any kind of HD video content. Additionally, Due to the Super HD graphics engine, the gaming experience in terms of visuals was also fulfilling.

Realme GT 6T review: Camera

 

Realme GT 6T
The Realme GT 6T features a 50MP OIS SONY LYT-600 main camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
In terms of camera performance, the Realme GT 6T features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS SONY LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle camera. The main camera performance felt average as it captures the colours in a very high tone which reduces the quality of the image. Additionally, its low-light photography is not up to the mark, but considering the fact that it's a mid-range smartphone and it is dominantly leaned towards the performance spectrum, I would say that the camera experience was acceptable, but there are better available in the segment.

Its 8MP wide lens camera provides a grainy texture to the image, therefore people may find it difficult to capture the wide-angle shots. Also, it does not include a macro lens, but still, the smartphone manages to focus the device beautifully but again its post-processing makes the image look edited, blurred, or like you've applied a filter. In terms of its 32MP selfie camera, it manages to capture decent images with fine details and texture.

 

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+3 more

Realme GT 6T review: Performance

 

Realme GT 6T Review
The Realme GT 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Realme GT 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset fabricated with a 4nm TSMC process, which offers smooth day-to-day performance. The smartphone offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage which is perfect for a gaming or performance-centric smartphone. It is also equipped with an Iceberg Vapor Cooling System to maintain the smartphone temperature during heavy usage. However, with extended gaming hours, and heavy usage, the smartphone tends to heat up which might hamper the gaming experience. However, most of the heat may be caused by Delhi's high summer temperatures. Therefore, I believe it could be a tough competitor to recent gaming smartphones such as the Poco F6 and the Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Although there are some heating issues, I did not face any major frame drops or slow performance. Additionally, the “GT Mode” improves the smartphone's performance during heavy usage and makes it even smoother. Therefore, you do not have to worry about hampering performance at any moment. On a brighter note, playing graphic-intensive games such as BGMI and Asphalt 9 was a breeze and the HDR content made the gaming experience even more enjoyable.

The Realme GT 6T offers runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 which provides a very user-friendly experience and multiple personalisation options. Realme is offering 3 years of operating system upgrades and 4 years of security updates, ensuring durability.

Realme GT 6T review: Battery

Realme GT 6T
The Realme GT 6T is equipped with a 5500mAh battery (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Realme GT 6T is equipped with a 5500mAh battery which offers a day-long battery life with medium usage such as browsing, scrolling through social media, messaging, calling, or light games. The battery does not drain very quickly during heavy usage or playing graphic-intensive games, making it an ideal choice for people looking for a longer battery life smartphone. The Realme GT 6T supports 120W wired charging which comes with the box. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes to charge the device from 5 percent to 100 percent fully.

Realme GT 6T review: Verdict

Now, should you buy the Realme GT 6T? While the smartphone checks most of the boxes in terms of design, performance, display, and battery life, it struggles in the camera department. However, if you are looking for a performance-oriented smartphone that you can use for gaming or multitasking purposes, then you should not think twice as it is one of the great competitors in the mid-range segment.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 30,999/-
Product Name
GT 6T
Brand Name
Realme
Pros
  • Amazing display
  • High peak brightness
  • Lasting battery
  • Effective multitasking
Cons
  • Average camera performance
  • Minor heating issues
Specifications
  • Display
    6.78-inch
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    32MP
  • Battery
    5500mAh

First Published Date: 25 May, 11:00 IST
