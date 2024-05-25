 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks: Check out expected specs, features, launch date, more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks: Check out expected specs, features, launch date, more

Know what is expected with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Check out all the rumoured details of the next generation of Samsung foldables.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 25 2024, 09:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks: Check out expected specs, features, launch date, more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launching in July, check specs, features, more. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will soon debut in the global market. While fans have been waiting for the new generation of Samsung foldable smartphones, several other players have emerged in the market such as Honor, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and others. Therefore, many tech enthusiasts are wondering if the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones will meet their expectations or not. Check out the leaked and speculated specifications and features of the smartphone to know what's coming.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications and features

Design and display: This year, Samsung may introduce a bigger outer display for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 from the Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover display. The upgrade may not be bigger, but it is expected to get a 3.9-inch of cover display. Additionally, it is speculated that the fold would also get slimmer than the predecessor. Samsung may also announce some new fun colour options with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. However, it is also possible to that Samsung may integrate its Exynos chipset based on region like it did with Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery: The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get an upgraded battery with 4000mAh from a 3700mAh battery of the Flip 5. In terms of charging support, the smartphone may offer 25W wired and 10W wireless charging just like its predecessor.

Camera: According to leaks rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may an upgraded 50MP main camera from Flip 5's 12 MP main camera. However, the selfie camera is expected to get a 10MP sensor. There are also rumours that Samsung may include an additional camera on the cover display.

