Top 10 phones under 60000: Oneplus vs. samsung

OnePlus is revered for offering high-spec devices at a fraction of the cost of traditional flagship phones. Their focus has always been on smooth performance, fast charging, and a clean, user-friendly interface. OnePlus phones often boast top-tier processors, ample RAM, and a software experience that is both streamlined and customizable.

Samsung, on the other hand, is a household name with a long history of innovation in the smartphone industry. Known for their vibrant AMOLED displays, versatile camera systems, and comprehensive ecosystem of devices and services, Samsung phones are synonymous with quality and reliability. Their devices range from the high-performing Galaxy S and Note series to the more budget-friendly A series, ensuring there's something for everyone.

In this guide, we're focusing on the best phones under ₹60,000, a price bracket that is neither too high for the average consumer nor too low for someone looking for premium features. This segment is particularly interesting as it sees the intersection of mid-range and flagship models, offering a blend of affordability and advanced features.

The comparison between OnePlus and Samsung in this price range is fascinating. While OnePlus aims to deliver sheer performance and speed, Samsung focuses on an all-rounded experience with superior display quality and camera performance. This guide will walk you through the top 10 models from both brands in this price category, comparing their specifications, user experience, and unique features. Stay tuned as we delve deep into the world of OnePlus and Samsung, uncovering the gems in the under ₹60,000 smartphone market.

1. OnePlus 11 5G (Titan Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, The OnePlus 11 5G in Titan Black handles multitasking and storage needs with ease. The device is powered by a cutting-edge processor, ensuring seamless performance whether you're gaming or navigating through apps. Its 5G capability ensures you stay ahead with faster download and streaming speeds. The camera system, designed to capture stunning photos and videos, is perfect for photography enthusiasts. The OnePlus 11 5G also boasts a robust battery life complemented by fast charging, making it ideal for users who are always on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus 11 5G (Titan Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Display: High-resolution Fluid AMOLED screen

Processor: Latest Snapdragon chipset

Camera: Multi-lens camera system with advanced features

Battery: Long-lasting with fast charging capability

OS: OxygenOS based on the latest Android version

Other Features: 5G support, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass protection

Pros Cons High-resolution Fluid AMOLED screen Limited storage with no expansion option Latest Snapdragon chipset for top performance Only 8GB RAM, less ideal for heavy usage Long-lasting battery with fast charging

2. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver is a powerhouse, boasting an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This ample memory ensures lightning-fast responses and provides abundant space for all your apps, games, and media. Equipped with a high-performance processor, the OnePlus 11R 5G offers a smooth and efficient experience. The 5G capability means you can enjoy blazing-fast internet speeds. Its camera setup is engineered to deliver high-quality photos and videos, satisfying the needs of photography lovers. The device's long-lasting battery life, coupled with rapid charging technology, ensures that you stay connected throughout the day. The Galactic Silver finish adds a touch of sophistication.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Display: Vibrant AMOLED screen

Processor: High-performance Snapdragon chipset

Camera: Premium multi-lens rear camera setup

Battery: Durable battery with fast charging

OS: OxygenOS with the latest Android

Other Features: 5G enabled, enhanced gaming mode, advanced cooling system

Pros Cons Impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB storage Higher price point High-performance Snapdragon chipset May be bulky for some users Premium camera setup 5G capability for faster internet speeds

3. OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)

The OnePlus 10R 5G in Sierra Black comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, offering ample space and smooth multitasking capabilities. The device is powered by a robust processor, providing a seamless experience whether you're engaging in heavy gaming or juggling multiple apps. The 80W SuperVOOC charging rapidly powers up the phone, ensuring minimal downtime. Its 5G support guarantees fast internet connectivity, keeping you ahead in the digital world. The OnePlus 10R 5G also features an advanced camera system, perfect for capturing high-quality images and videos. Encased in a sleek Sierra Black design, this smartphone is a great combination of aesthetics and functionality.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC):

Display: Fluid AMOLED with high refresh rate

Processor: Powerful MediaTek chipset

Camera: High-quality rear camera system

Battery: 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

OS: OxygenOS based on Android

Pros Cons High refresh rate Fluid AMOLED screen Limited storage with no expansion Powerful MediaTek chipset 8GB RAM may not be enough for some 80W SuperVOOC fast charging MediaTek chipset less preferred by some 5G support

4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in Gray Shadow is a stylish and powerful smartphone designed for the modern user. With 12GB RAM and a generous 256GB storage capacity, it handles all your apps, games, and multimedia with ease. The phone is powered by an efficient processor, ensuring smooth and responsive performance across all tasks. The 5G connectivity offers ultra-fast internet speeds, making streaming and downloading a breeze. The Nord 2T 5G boasts a versatile camera setup that delivers stunning photo and video quality, ideal for capturing memories in high clarity. The device's battery life is impressive, and it supports fast charging, keeping you connected throughout the day. This phone is perfect for those who demand high performance in a sophisticated package.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage):

Display: AMOLED display with a high refresh rate

Processor: Efficient MediaTek Dimensity chipset

Camera: Triple rear camera setup with AI features

Battery: Fast charging support

OS: OxygenOS based on Android

Other Features: 5G connectivity, dual stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons High RAM and storage capacity Camera performance could be better Efficient MediaTek Dimensity chipset Design might not appeal to everyone Fast charging support 5G connectivity

5. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 10T 5G in Moonstone Black is the perfect fusion of high-end performance and sleek design. It boasts an impressive 12GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of storage, making it an ideal choice for users who need powerful multitasking capabilities and ample space for their digital content. The device is equipped with a state-of-the-art processor, ensuring smooth and responsive operation. Enhanced with 5G technology, the OnePlus 10T provides lightning-fast internet speeds, keeping you connected to the world at all times. The camera system on this phone is crafted to produce stunningly clear and vibrant photos, appealing to photography enthusiasts. Additionally, its long-lasting battery life, supported by fast charging, means you're always ready to go.

Specifications of OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Display: Large Fluid AMOLED screen

Processor: Latest high-performance Snapdragon chipset

Camera: Advanced multi-lens camera system

Battery: Long-lasting with rapid charging technology

OS: OxygenOS with the latest Android version

Other Features: 5G support, enhanced cooling system, premium build quality

Pros Cons Large Fluid AMOLED screen Higher price point High-performance Snapdragon chipset No headphone jack Advanced camera system No wireless charging

6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) (8GB 256GB Olive) with Snapdragon 888

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) in Olive is a fine example of Samsung's commitment to delivering premium features at a more accessible price point. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it offers top-tier performance, making it perfect for demanding applications and games. The 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the generous 256GB of storage provides plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos. This phone stands out with its vibrant and crisp display, offering an immersive viewing experience for media consumption and gaming. The 5G capability ensures you are future-proofed with fast network speeds. The camera setup is versatile and capable, allowing you to capture moments with clarity and detail. The unique Olive color gives the phone a distinct and stylish look.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) (8GB 256GB Olive) with Snapdragon 888:

Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

Processor: Snapdragon 888 chipset

Camera: Triple-lens rear camera setup with pro-grade features

Battery: Durable with fast wireless charging

OS: One UI based on the latest Android version

Other Features: IP68 water and dust resistance, 5G, Samsung DeX support

Pros Cons Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen May be pricey for an FE model Snapdragon 888 chipset No major upgrades from predecessor Pro-grade camera features No expandable storage IP68 water and dust resistance

7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint, 8GB, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, balancing adept multitasking capabilities with sufficient space for all your digital essentials. It's powered by a high-performance processor, ensuring a smooth, lag-free experience whether you're gaming, streaming, or working. The 5G connectivity offers ultra-fast internet speeds, essential for the modern, connected lifestyle. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G boasts a high-quality camera system that captures vivid and detailed photos, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. Its durable build and long-lasting battery, coupled with fast charging capabilities, make it a reliable companion for daily use. The Mint color adds a unique and stylish touch.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint, 8GB, 128GB Storage):

Display: Super AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate

Processor: Powerful Exynos or Snapdragon chipset (region-dependent)

Camera: Advanced triple camera setup

Battery: Long-lasting with fast charging

OS: One UI based on the latest Android version

Other Features: 5G connectivity, IP67 rating, Knox security

Pros Cons Super AMOLED screen with high refresh rate Limited base storage Powerful chipset (Exynos/Snapdragon) Might lack some flagship features Advanced triple camera setup No headphone jack Long-lasting battery with fast charging

8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in Awesome Violet is a stunning device that offers a great mix of features and style. It sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample power and space for a seamless user experience. The 48 MP No Shake Cam with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) is a standout feature, ensuring sharp, clear photos even in challenging conditions. The phone's durability is enhanced with IP67 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Voice Focus feature improves call clarity, making it an excellent choice for professional and personal communication. The Galaxy A34 5G also boasts a long battery life and fast charging capabilities, keeping you connected all day.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger:

Display: Super AMOLED screen

Processor: Efficient Exynos or Snapdragon chipset (region-dependent)

Camera: 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS)

Battery: Long-lasting with fast charging

OS: One UI based on Android

Other Features: IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5, Voice Focus, 5G support

Pros Cons 48 MP No Shake Camera with OIS Limited storage for some users IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 Mid-range processor Voice Focus feature No wireless charging Long-lasting battery life

9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,8GB,256GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|16GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in Waterfall Blue is a striking combination of style and substance. This smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB storage capacity, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for all your applications and media. It features a 120Hz sAMOLED Display, providing a fluid and vivid visual experience that is perfect for gaming and video streaming. The 50MP Triple No Shake Camera, with advanced image stabilization technology, captures stunning, blur-free photos and videos. Its massive 6000 mAh battery promises long-lasting usage, complemented by efficient power management. The phone is future-proofed with 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,8GB,256GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|16GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger:

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED Display

Processor: Powerful Exynos or Snapdragon chipset

Camera: 50MP Triple No Shake Cam

Battery: 6000 mAh with fast charging

OS: One UI based on Android 13

Other Features: 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update, RAM+ feature, 5G

Pros Cons 120Hz sAMOLED Display Bulky design due to large battery 50MP Triple Camera with stabilization May lack some premium features 6000 mAh Battery for extended use Mid-range chipset might lag in performance 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5-Year Security Update

10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Graphite, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Graphite is a sleek and powerful device designed to cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. With 8GB RAM and a substantial 256GB of internal storage, it offers robust performance and plenty of room for photos, videos, and apps. The 50 MP No Shake Camera with Optical Image Stabilization ensures clear, stable shots, making it a great option for photography enthusiasts. The phone's IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 protection provide durability against environmental elements and accidental drops. The Voice Focus feature enhances call clarity, ensuring effective communication in various environments. The Galaxy A54 5G also boasts a long-lasting battery life and supports fast charging, keeping you connected throughout your day. Its Awesome Graphite finish gives the phone a sophisticated and contemporary look.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Graphite, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger:

Display: Super AMOLED screen

Processor: Efficient Exynos or Snapdragon chipset (region-specific)

Camera: 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS)

Battery: Durable with fast charging

OS: One UI based on the latest Android version

Other Features: IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5, Voice Focus, 5G support

Pros Cons 50 MP No Shake Camera with OIS Processor may not be the most powerful IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 Design may not stand out Voice Focus feature for clear calls No wireless charging Large storage capacity

Best 3 features for you

Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 11 5G (Titan Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Fluid AMOLED screen Latest Snapdragon chipset Fast charging capability OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 16GB RAM, 256GB storage High-performance Snapdragon chipset Premium camera setup OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) 80W SuperVOOC fast charging High refresh rate Fluid AMOLED screen Powerful MediaTek chipset OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Efficient MediaTek Dimensity chipset Fast charging support OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Large Fluid AMOLED screen High-performance Snapdragon chipset Advanced camera system Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) (8GB 256GB Olive) with Snapdragon 888 Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen Snapdragon 888 chipset Pro-grade camera features Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint, 8GB, 128GB Storage) Super AMOLED screen with high refresh rate Powerful chipset (Exynos/Snapdragon) Advanced triple camera setup Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 128GB Storage) 48 MP No Shake Camera with OIS IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 Voice Focus feature Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 120Hz sAMOLED Display 50MP Triple Camera with stabilization 6000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Graphite, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 50 MP No Shake Camera with OIS IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 Voice Focus feature for clear calls

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in Awesome Violet represents an exceptional value for money, particularly for consumers looking for a blend of advanced features and affordability. One of the key highlights of this model is its 48 MP No Shake Cam equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This feature ensures that photos and videos are crisp, clear, and free from the blurriness that can result from shaky hands or moving subjects. The high-resolution camera, combined with OIS, makes it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts who want to capture professional-grade images without breaking the bank. Additionally, the phone's 5G capability ensures users are future-proofed with faster data speeds and improved network efficiency, which is becoming increasingly important as 5G networks expand globally.

Another significant aspect of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is its robust build quality and durability features. The device comes with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, which is a crucial consideration for users who lead active lifestyles or are prone to accidental spills. The inclusion of Gorilla Glass 5 adds an extra layer of durability, protecting the device's screen from scratches and minor impacts. These features are typically found in higher-end models, making the Galaxy A34 5G a more affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on build quality.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A34 5G, as a phone under ₹60000, stands out for its Voice Focus feature, which enhances call clarity by minimizing background noise, a boon in today's busy and often noisy world. This, along with its generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensures that the phone can handle multitasking and storage needs efficiently. The absence of a charger in the box might be seen as a drawback by some, but it reflects a growing industry trend towards sustainability and also allows for cost savings. This cost-effective approach, combined with the phone's advanced features and solid build, makes the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G an excellent choice for users seeking high functionality at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in Gray Shadow is arguably the best overall product in its category, offering an exemplary balance of high-end features, performance, and affordability. One of the standout aspects of this phone under ₹60000 is its impressive memory and storage combination - 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This generous allocation of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and quick app loading times, making it ideal for users who juggle multiple tasks and apps simultaneously. The ample storage capacity eliminates concerns about running out of space for photos, videos, and apps. Furthermore, the Nord 2T 5G is powered by a high-performance chipset, providing the efficiency and speed typically found in more expensive flagship models. This makes the phone particularly appealing to users who want premium performance without the premium price tag.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G excels with its 5G capabilities, offering users access to the latest in high-speed mobile internet technology. This feature is not just about faster download and streaming speeds; it's also about ensuring the device is future-proof as 5G networks continue to expand and become the standard. In addition to connectivity, the Nord 2T 5G boasts an advanced camera system. The high-quality lenses and sophisticated software optimization work together to produce stunning photos and videos, rivaling the photographic capabilities of more expensive smartphones. This makes the Nord 2T 5G an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and social media-savvy users who want to capture and share high-quality content.

The Gray Shadow color option offers a sleek and sophisticated look, appealing to users who value aesthetics along with functionality. The build quality is robust, providing a premium feel that belies its mid-range price. Additionally, the user interface, based on OxygenOS, is known for its clean, intuitive design and user-friendly experience, enhancing overall user satisfaction. When considering all these factors - performance, connectivity, camera quality, design, and user experience - the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G stands out as a well-rounded device that delivers exceptional value.

How to find the Best Samsung and OnePlus Phone under ₹ 60000?

Finding the best OnePlus and Samsung phones under ₹60,000 requires careful consideration of your personal needs and preferences. Start by evaluating the key features that are most important to you. For instance, if you prioritize photography, look for models with superior camera specifications, such as multiple lenses and advanced image processing capabilities.

On the other hand, if performance is your main concern, focus on phones with robust processors, ample RAM, and high-refresh-rate displays, which are crucial for a smooth and responsive user experience. Battery life is another critical factor; choose a model that offers a balance between battery capacity and fast charging capabilities. Additionally, consider the software experience - OxygenOS for OnePlus and One UI for Samsung - each offering a unique set of features and user interfaces.

Once you have a clear idea of your priorities, check out the specific models offered by OnePlus and Samsung in this price range. Research and compare their specifications, including the processor, RAM, storage, camera setup, battery life, and display quality. User reviews and professional tech reviews can be invaluable in providing real-world insights into the performance and reliability of these phones. Don't forget to consider the design and build quality, as these aspects significantly impact the overall user experience. Remember that the best phone for you is the one that aligns with your personal needs, offers the features you care about the most, and provides the best value within your budget. You can confidently choose the ideal OnePlus or Samsung phone under ₹60,000 by meticulously comparing the options and considering user feedback.