7 Must try free PC programs offering essential tools for productivity, gaming, and creativity

One of the benefits of using a PC is the wide selection of applications available. Whether for gaming, graphic design, video editing, or business management, numerous apps can assist in various tasks. While premium software often comes with a hefty price tag, free alternatives are available that perform just as well, if not better. Here are seven free PC apps worth exploring.

1. Note-taking software: Obsidian

Obsidian is a powerful note-taking application that allows users to create and manage interconnected notes. Its features enable easy note-taking and quick referencing of past entries.

2. Photoshop alternative: GIMP

GIMP is a well-known open-source image editing software that offers many of the same functionalities as Photoshop. Although it lacks some of the latest AI features, it provides a comprehensive toolset for graphic design at no cost.

3. Video editing software: DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a robust video editing software suitable for both amateurs and professionals. It includes high-quality color correction tools and supports up to 4K resolution at 60FPS, making it ideal for preparing content for platforms like YouTube.

4. Gaming software: Steam

Steam is a must-have platform for PC gamers. It serves as an online store and offers features such as cloud save management, friend connections, and achievement tracking. Additionally, Steam provides access to a variety of free games.

5. Writing tool: Grammarly

Grammarly enhances writing by highlighting grammatical errors across various applications. Its basic functionality, which includes correcting grammar and spelling mistakes, is available for free.

6. Audio editing app: Audacity

Audacity is a versatile audio editing tool used for music recording, voiceovers, and video audio work. It offers a range of professional-grade features suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

7. PC monitoring software: HWiNFO

HWiNFO is essential for monitoring the health of a PC. It provides detailed insights into device statistics such as temperatures, voltages, and power consumption, helping users maintain their systems effectively.

In short, these free programs provide valuable alternatives to paid software, covering a range of needs from productivity to entertainment.