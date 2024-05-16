 Top 10 Smart Televisions for Endless Entertainment | Brand Stories
Planning a movie date with someone special or a midnight celebration with friends? Bring a TV with smart features home to elevate the entertainment quotient.

Are you looking for a TV for enhanced entertainment? If yes, then consider smart TVs that not only offer clearer, sharper and more detailed picture quality, but also give a theatre-like feel at home. Whether you have plans for a movie date with your special someone or it's a midnight celebration with close friends, TVs with smart features are designed to elevate the entertainment quotient. Scroll down to learn about the 10 best smart televisions that ensure an elevated entertainment experience.

  1. LG UR7500 164 cm 65 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart WebOS TV 2023 Edition with a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with AI Brightness, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Magic remote capability 65UR7500PS
This 65-inch television helps deliver breathtaking picture quality and immersive sound. The TV features AI Sound Pro and AI Super Upscaling. Not just this, it also ensures seamless connectivity and gaming optimisation. Further, the LG television is popular for its vivid colours and remarkable details. Other features of this TV are dynamic tone mapping, quick card and filmmaker mode.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: WebOS

Notable Features: Sports Alert; Stupendous Gaming Experience; AI-powered Processor & AI Upscaling & AI Sound Pro

Our Verdict: Best Visual Technology

2. SONY Bravia X74L 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV (KD-55X74L)

This television brings colours to life owing to its powerful processor. Ensuring a blur-free experience, the Sony TV features Motionflow XR that offers sharp and detailed visuals. The television has Dolby Audio, which offers an immersive audio experience. In addition, the TV has built-in Chromecast and Google Home. The Clear Phase technology plays a vital role in cancelling out peaks and dips in the sound.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Notable Features: Motionflow XR; Ambient Optimisation

Our Verdict: Best Sound

3. Samsung Crystal Vision Pro 4K Smart TVs

These smart televisions by Samsung feature AI Energy Mode that automatically detects the surroundings and adjusts the brightness. This helps in reducing energy consumption. Also, these TVs come with the 4K upscale feature that helps you enjoy visuals in premium quality. In addition, Samsung TVs offer a smooth gaming experience, owing to the Motion Xcelerator feature. Besides, these TVs let you watch a movie without facing any lag or jitter. 

Notable Features: AI Energy Mode; Motion Xcelerator for Smooth Gaming Experience

Our Verdict: Best Picture Technology

4. Hisense Mini LED 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV (55U7K)

Ensuring an immersive visual experience, the smart television uses the Full Array Local Dimmingtechnology to enhance brightness, contrast and picture quality. In addition, its mini-LED setup offers breathtaking details. With billion+ shades of vivid colours, it provides enhanced clarity and endless entertainment. Additionally, the TV offers a DTS-powered audio immersion experience and IMAX's signature brand picture quality.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: VIDAA

Notable Features: 1000 Nits Peak Brightness; Full Array Local Dimming; 240Hz Refresh Rate

Our Verdict: Top-notch Picture Quality

5. TOSHIBA C450ME 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50C450ME)

Featuring the Quantum Dot technology, the television helps deliver life-like colours. Its REGZA Engine ZR features the power of precise analysing technology. And, with REGZA Power Audio, you get well-balanced sound for an exciting experience. In addition, Dolby Vision HDR 10+ Decoding and Dolby Atmos ensure an engaging audio-visual experience. It comes with the Color Re-master technology that helps restore the original colour of an image.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels 

Operating System: VIDAA

Notable Features: AI 4K Upscaling; HDR10+ Decoding; Sports Mode

Our Verdict: Best Immersive Experience

6. MOTOROLA Mini-LED 140 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV(55UHDGQMWKRQ)

This television has many mini-LED backlight panels for enhanced contrast and brightness. With 160 dimming zones, the television can turn off individual areas of pixels. With the MEMC technology, the TV ensures an enhanced sports viewing or gaming experience. Besides, the TV delivers vibrant images and has a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. Its built-in graphics play a role in enhancing your TV viewing experience.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Notable Features: Mini-LED Display; 500 Nits Brightness; Full Array Local Dimming Zones; MEMC & ALLM

Our Verdict: Best Processor

7. Thomson 164 cm 65 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Google TV With Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos Q65H1100

The television comes with an industry-leading 95%+ colour gamut and enhanced brightness. In addition, the TV features the Quantum LED technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technology to enhance the viewing experience. With a sleek, bezel-less design, it integrates into a room seamlessly. The TV is packed with the MediaTek processor that analyses information in real time.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Notable Features: HDR10+; 500 Nits; Dolby Vision; QLED Display

Our Verdict: All Rounder

8. Vu Cinema 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2024 Edition (55CINEMA)

This smart TV has a 4K IPS display that provides exceptional visual quality. In addition, the television offers a theatre-like viewing experience. Its 50W side tube speakers ensure crystal-clear sound. The television also comes with Dolby Audio enhancement features. Besides, the TV is compatible with Apple AirPlay, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Not just this, it offers unlimited access to over 1000 apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Operating System: WebOS

Notable Features: Cinema Mode; Cricket Mode; 50W Cinematic Sound

Our Verdict: Best Gaming Experience

9.Acer Advanced I Series 80.01 cm 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, 30W Dolby Audio AR32GR2841HDFL

This television has special dimming zones that generate deep blacks, dazzling whites, and rich colours. With a bezel-less design, the TV features a huge running memory and a potent quad-core CPU. Further, the Acer television provides a smart remote that features an ergonomic design. It also has Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity speakers. The TV lets viewers watch lag-free visuals, thanks to the MEMC technology.

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels 

Operating System: Google TV

Notable Features: Super Brightness; 30W High-fidelity Speakers; Frame Stabilisation Technique

Our Verdict: Budget Buy

10. Mi A series 80 cm 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with HD |Dolby Audio | DTS:HD | Vivid Picture Engine

Featuring a bezel-less design, the television is redefining the entertainment experience. The smart television comes with the Vivid Picture Engine technology to fine-tune colour, contrast, and depth. It delivers high-quality sound; thanks to the 20W Dolby Audio system. Also, you can experience premium surround sound with DTS Virtual X.  The television has the Quad Core A35 chip and offers Patchwall+ access. 

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Notable Features: PatchWall; 20W Speakers with Dolby Audio; Premium Metal Bezel-less Design

Our Verdict: Top Design

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets