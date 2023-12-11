Oppo phones under 30000: Find the perfect model for yourself from Oppo Reno 11 to Oppo A17k, more

Oppo phones under 30000: Looking for the right smartphone can be tricky. There's so much to consider - battery life, camera quality, design, and most importantly, your own requirements - professional to private. But finding the perfect smartphone that ticks all your boxes is like finding a rare gem. However, don't worry, we're here to make it easier for you to pick the right option that will serve you well. We've picked out the best Oppo phones under 30000, including models like Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo F23 5G and more. Take a look at the list below to simplify your search.

1. Oppo Reno 11

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 11 mobile on 23rd November 2023. This phone features a 6.70-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Oppo Reno 11 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14 and is equipped with a 4800mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 11 boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Reno 11 runs ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and offers 256GB of inbuilt storage. This dual-SIM mobile accepts Nano-SIM cards. Measuring 162.40 x 74.10 x 7.59mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 184.00 grams, the Oppo Reno 11 is available in Fluorite Blue, Moonstone, and Obsidian Black colors.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 11 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, NFC, Infrared, USB OTG, and USB Type-C, with active 4G on both SIM cards. The phone is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Face unlock is also supported on the Oppo Reno 11.

2. Oppo Reno 8 5G

The second one on the list of Oppo phones under 30000 is the Oppo Reno 8 5G. This phone features a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Oppo Reno 8 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12 and is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 8 on the rear houses a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4, macro) camera. The rear camera setup features autofocus. For selfies, it has a single front camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 8 runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. This dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Measuring 160.00 x 73.40 x 7.67mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 179.00 grams, the Oppo Reno 8 is available in Black and Gold colors.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 8 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), and 5G. The phone is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Face unlock is also supported on the Oppo Reno 8.

3. Oppo F23 5G

Oppo launched the Oppo F23 5G mobile on 15th May 2023. This phone features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the Oppo F23 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G on the rear houses a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/3.3) camera. The rear camera setup features autofocus. For selfies, it has a single front camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. This dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Measuring 165.00 x 76.00 x 8.20mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 192.00 grams, the Oppo F23 5G is available in Bold Gold and Cool Black colors.

4. Oppo F21s Pro 5G

This phone features a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12 and is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G on the rear houses a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. The rear camera setup features autofocus. For selfies, it has a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. This dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Measuring 159.90 x 73.20 x 7.60mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 181.00 grams, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is available in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colors.

5. Oppo A78 5G

The fifth one on the list of Oppo phones under 30000 is the Oppo A78 5G. This phone features a 6.56-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 720x1612 pixels (HD) at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Oppo A78 5G is a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A78 5G on the rear houses a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. For selfies, it has a single front camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A78 5G runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1000GB) with a dedicated slot. This phone measures 163.80 x 75.10 x 7.99mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 188.00 grams. It was launched in Glowing Black and Glowing Purple colors and features an IPX4 rating for dust and water protection.

6. Oppo Reno 7

The Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, akin to its predecessor. It offers a full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Oppo maintains the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC in the Reno 7, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The software experience mirrors that of the 7 Pro. Day-to-day performance on the Oppo Reno 7 has proven to be robust. The SoC adeptly handles regular productivity and social apps. The increase in battery capacity to 4,500mAh (up from 4,300mAh) appears to have positively impacted battery life.

7. Oppo A79 5G

Oppo launched the Oppo A79 5G mobile on 27th September 2023. This phone features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Oppo A79 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A79 5G on the rear houses a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. For selfies, it has a single front camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A79 5G runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. This dual-SIM mobile accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Measuring 165.00 x 76.00 x 7.99mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 193.00 grams, the Oppo A79 5G is available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black colors. It features an IPX4 rating for dust and water protection.

8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro

This smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in three colors: Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and offers two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

Equipped with a 4025mAh battery, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro supports 30W VOOC charging. It runs ColorOS 7 on top of Android 10. The AMOLED display provides good viewing angles, and the in-display fingerprint scanner quickly unlocks the device. Additionally, it features face unlock for convenient access.

The phone sports a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. On the front, it boasts a 44-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Photo quality is commendable in daylight conditions and average in low-light conditions. The Reno 3 Pro includes a night mode for improved low-light shots, though low-light video recording was somewhat disappointing.

9. Oppo A77

This phone features a 6.56-inch touchscreen display (HD+) with a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). It is equipped with 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A77 4G runs Android 12 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery, supporting Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A77 4G on the rear houses a 50-megapixel camera, while it sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The Oppo A77 4G operates on Android 12 and offers 64GB of inbuilt storage. Measuring 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 187.00 grams, it was launched in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange colors.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A77 4G include Wi-Fi. The phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for added security.

10. Oppo A17k

The last, but not least on this list of Oppo phones under 30000 is the Oppo A17k. This phone features a 6.56-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 720x1612 pixels (HD+) at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Oppo A17k comes with 3GB of RAM. It runs Android 12 and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A17k on the rear houses an 8-megapixel camera, while it has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo A17k runs ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12 and offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 1000GB). This dual-SIM mobile measures 164.00 x 75.00 x 8.30mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 189.00 grams. It was launched in Gold and Navy Blue colors.

Now that you have familiarised yourself with the best Oppo phones under 30000, you should weigh each one carefully to decide if it will serve all your purposes well. Remember, that each phone has a few specific features that you should check.