Vivo S19 and S19 Pro launch date announced: Pro model camera features and specs revealed

Vivo's S19 series smartphones, including the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro, are set to launch on May 30th in China. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
May 23 2024, 14:49 IST
Vivo announces launch date and camera features for upcoming Vivo S19 series models including Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro smartphones. (Weibo)

The long-awaited launch of the Vivo S19 series smartphones is finally on the horizon after making appearances on various certification and benchmark platforms. Set to dazzle consumers are two models: the Vivo S19 and the Vivo S19 Pro. The company has officially unveiled the launch date, while also dropping hints about the camera capabilities these phones are poised to offer.

Vivo  S19  and Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date

Mark your calendars for May 30th at 7 PM CST (or 9:30 PM IST), as the Vivo S19 series, comprising the S19 and S19 Pro, will debut in China. In a teaser video shared via Weibo, glimpses of the rear side of what's likely the Pro model are showcased. One standout feature highlighted is the "soft ring light," dubbed 'Aura Light OIS Portrait', known for enhancing portrait photography, particularly in low-light environments.

When it comes to camera prowess, the Vivo S19 series promises notable advancements. The main camera introduces the Soft Ring Light, spreading a soft warm glow for flattering portraits, while the telephoto lens benefits from the ring light for illuminating distant subjects. Optical Image Stabilisation ensures steady shots, complemented by synchronised autofocus capabilities and AI algorithms for optimised portraits. The incorporation of leading lines and shadows aims to enhance depth and contrast in images, setting it apart from international rivals.

Vivo S19 Pro: Specification (Expected)

As for the anticipated Vivo S19 Pro, rumoured specifications suggest a formidable setup. The rear camera setup could boast a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 50x digital zoom telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, a 50MP sensor could handle selfies. A large 6.78-inch 1.5K curved-OLED screen might grace the device, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB storage. The device may pack a robust 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging support, promising prolonged usage without compromising on charging speeds.

While drawing parallels with its predecessor, the Vivo S18 Pro, the S19 Pro appears to maintain similar chipset, charging capabilities, and memory options but introduces notable upgrades such as a larger battery and the groundbreaking Sony IMX921 sensor. Further details are expected to surface in the days leading up to the launch. Meanwhile, the standard Vivo S19 could feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a substantial 6,000mAh battery, and the anticipated Android 14 operating system.

First Published Date: 23 May, 14:49 IST
Vivo S19 and S19 Pro launch date announced: Pro model camera features and specs revealed
