Alcatel 1t 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel 1T 10

Alcatel 1T 10 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Alcatel1T10_Capacity_4000mAh
Alcatel1T10_RAM_1GB
Alcatel1T10_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹8,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4000 mAh
1 GB
415 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel 1T 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 1T 10 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Alcatel 1T 10 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Premium Black and Bluish Black.

Alcatel 1T 10

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Premium Black, Bluish Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Alcatel TKEE Mini
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Yellow
₹6,999
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Alcatel 3T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,990
Alcatel 1T 10 Competitors

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Micromax Canvas Tab P470
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹6,985
Alcatel 1t 10 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Width

    155 mm

  • Height

    255 mm

  • Weight

    415 grams

  • Colours

    Premium Black, Bluish Black

  • Thickness

    9.3 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.1 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Model

    1T 10

  • Launch Date

    July 4, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8321

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel 1T 10 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Alcatel 1t 10