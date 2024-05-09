 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus 5g 256gb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹64,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
12 GB
628 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 64,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 52,058.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus 5g 256gb Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 83 Hours(4G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Height

    285.4 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Width

    185.4 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    628 grams

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.55 %

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G 256GB

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 218 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Latest Tablets

