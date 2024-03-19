Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Micromax Canvas Tab P681 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P681 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P681 now with free delivery.