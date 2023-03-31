5 best display phones to watch IPL 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, more

The 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start today, Friday, March 31 at 6 pm with a grand opening ceremony. Cricket lovers will be able to watch an exciting first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans live online. The opening ceremony and the matches can be watched on TV on Star Sports. While, if you want to watch it on a smartphone you will need to install the Jio Cinema app. However, to really enjoy watching the IPL 2023 matches on your smartphone, it must have an amazing display. Here are the 5 best display smartphones to watch IPL 2023.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Currently available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 124999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB+256GB) comes with a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is also equipped with a 5000mAH battery to offer you an uninterrupted viewing.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max currently priced at Rs. 128099 on Amazon comes with an amazing screen to offer you immersive viewing. The phone gets a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a great battery life.

B0BDJ22G36

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro: The phone with WQHD+ 6.73 inch AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. Equipped with a 4820mAh battery, the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 79999.

B0BVMP4NGL

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro: The phone gets a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro offers a long battery life with the help of its 5000mAh battery and is currently priced at Rs. 73990 (12GB+128GB) on Amazon.

B0BDJ55SSD

B07WGPKWC8

5. iQOO 9 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the iQOO 9 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 42990. The handset gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and houses a 4350mAh battery.