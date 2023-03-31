5 best display phones to watch IPL 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, more

You can enjoy watching IPL 2023 on a big screen smartphone. From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Google Pixel 7 Pro - check phones with best displays here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 15:24 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Google Pixel 7 Pro, here are the five best display smartphones worth buying. (Samsung)

The 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start today, Friday, March 31 at 6 pm with a grand opening ceremony. Cricket lovers will be able to watch an exciting first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans live online. The opening ceremony and the matches can be watched on TV on Star Sports. While, if you want to watch it on a smartphone you will need to install the Jio Cinema app. However, to really enjoy watching the IPL 2023 matches on your smartphone, it must have an amazing display. Here are the 5 best display smartphones to watch IPL 2023.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Currently available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 124999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB+256GB) comes with a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is also equipped with a 5000mAH battery to offer you an uninterrupted viewing.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max currently priced at Rs. 128099 on Amazon comes with an amazing screen to offer you immersive viewing. The phone gets a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a great battery life.

B0BDJ22G36

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro: The phone with WQHD+ 6.73 inch AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. Equipped with a 4820mAh battery, the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 79999.

B0BVMP4NGL

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro: The phone gets a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro offers a long battery life with the help of its 5000mAh battery and is currently priced at Rs. 73990 (12GB+128GB) on Amazon.

B0BDJ55SSD
B07WGPKWC8

5. iQOO 9 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the iQOO 9 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 42990. The handset gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and houses a 4350mAh battery.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 15:24 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News 5 best display phones to watch IPL 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets