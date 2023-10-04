After heating issues, iPhone 15 users report crackling sound from speakers

Apple iPhone 15 series was launched at the Wonderlust event and it generated a lot of excitement among the fans. While the Pro variants got the new titanium frame, the standard variants now feature the Dynamic Island that made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the initial excitement has been overshadowed by certain issues that the new iPhone 15 series is throwing up. In the last few days, several users have reported heating issues with the iPhone 15. Now, another issue has recently surfaced where a crackling sound can be heard from the iPhone's speakers.

iPhone 15 problems

In a post on Reddit (via 9to5Mac), multiple users commented that they were facing distorted audio and crackling sounds from the speakers of their new iPhones. The issue isn't related to one particular model either. One user wrote, “My iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived launch day, and from out of the box, full volume speaker calls rattle the speaker and sound like liquid inside, and same for music above like 80%.”

The distorted audio issue isn't across all apps but only appears during specific situations. “Based on my experience, the audio appears to rattle or crackle in specific videos or certain frequency ranges,” another user wrote.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Users have asked Apple for a replacement, but so far, to no avail. We at HT Tech didn't encounter any such issue with our iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro devices.

iPhone 15 Pro Max heating up

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users have also reported heating issues with the new iPhone 15 series across all models. Some users have even complained about their iPhone 15 getting too hot to hold in the absence of a case. While slight heating of a new device is considered normal, especially during the first few days of usage as the post-migration tasks get completed in the background, it isn't exactly good news to hear that people aren't even able to hold the device.

In a video, YouTuber BullsLab conducted a thermal scan of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a thermal imaging camera, and the temperatures soared to as high as 46.7C (116F), albeit it included heavy usage such as gaming and benchmark tests.

Our experience: We at HT Tech also faced the same issue with our iPhone 15 Plus, with the back of the phone, the place where the logic board is supposed to be located, immediately shooting up in temperature in both cases. Even fast charging with just a 20W brick had the iPhone 15 Plus getting hot, with the soaring heat levels of New Delhi adding to the issue.