After heating issues, iPhone 15 users report crackling sound from speakers

iPhone 15 users are reporting distorted audio and crackling sound from the speakers of Apple’s newest iPhones. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 18:31 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15
Users are facing distorted audio and crackling sounds from the speaker of the iPhone 15. (AFP)

Apple iPhone 15 series was launched at the Wonderlust event and it generated a lot of excitement among the fans. While the Pro variants got the new titanium frame, the standard variants now feature the Dynamic Island that made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the initial excitement has been overshadowed by certain issues that the new iPhone 15 series is throwing up. In the last few days, several users have reported heating issues with the iPhone 15. Now, another issue has recently surfaced where a crackling sound can be heard from the iPhone's speakers.

iPhone 15 problems

In a post on Reddit (via 9to5Mac), multiple users commented that they were facing distorted audio and crackling sounds from the speakers of their new iPhones. The issue isn't related to one particular model either. One user wrote, “My iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived launch day, and from out of the box, full volume speaker calls rattle the speaker and sound like liquid inside, and same for music above like 80%.”

The distorted audio issue isn't across all apps but only appears during specific situations. “Based on my experience, the audio appears to rattle or crackle in specific videos or certain frequency ranges,” another user wrote.

Users have asked Apple for a replacement, but so far, to no avail. We at HT Tech didn't encounter any such issue with our iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro devices.

iPhone 15 Pro Max heating up

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users have also reported heating issues with the new iPhone 15 series across all models. Some users have even complained about their iPhone 15 getting too hot to hold in the absence of a case. While slight heating of a new device is considered normal, especially during the first few days of usage as the post-migration tasks get completed in the background, it isn't exactly good news to hear that people aren't even able to hold the device.

In a video, YouTuber BullsLab conducted a thermal scan of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a thermal imaging camera, and the temperatures soared to as high as 46.7C (116F), albeit it included heavy usage such as gaming and benchmark tests.

Our experience: We at HT Tech also faced the same issue with our iPhone 15 Plus, with the back of the phone, the place where the logic board is supposed to be located, immediately shooting up in temperature in both cases. Even fast charging with just a 20W brick had the iPhone 15 Plus getting hot, with the soaring heat levels of New Delhi adding to the issue.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 18:30 IST
