Amazing Apple iPhone 15 iPhone price cut rolled out; check discount, exchange deal and more

iPhone 15 price cut: Amazon is offering a substantial discount on Apple iPhone 15 and there are other deals too. Grab the offer before it gets over.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 16:38 IST
In Pics: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, check out best camera smartphones of 2023
Apple iPhone 15
1/5 1. iPhone 15 Pro Max - The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship smartphone and has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back, and gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. The other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and it is considered one of the best camera smartphones in the market. It is powered by the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the company’s fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding on the way. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 15
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company’s flagship device and is one of the best camera smartphones out there. At the back, there is a quad camera setup, which is headlined by a 200MP shooter that features astrophotography, meaning you can even take snapshots of the Moon! It also features improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. There’s a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. (Samsung)
Apple iPhone 15
3/5 3. Xiaomi 13 Pro - The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The primary camera is a Sony IMX989 sensor, while it also gets a 75mm Leica telephoto camera. The camera system is backed by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. The device also features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. (Xiaomi)
Apple iPhone 15
4/5 4. Google Pixel 8 Pro - The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The latter camera supports Super Res zoom up to 30X, as well as 5x telephoto optical zoom. Over the years, Google has emphasized AI with its Pixel series. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB RAM. These top-of-the-line features help the Pixel 8 Pro stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best camera smartphones of 2023. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 5. iQOO 11 - The iQOO 11 gets a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto camera, and 8MP ultrawide sensor. The primary sensor features GN5 OIS ultra-sensing technology, whereas the telephoto sensor supports 2X optical zoom. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. All these features make it a great camera smartphone. The iQOO 11 gets a 6.7-inch 2K E6 LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. (iQOO)
Apple iPhone 15
Not just the initial iPhone 15 price cut, Amazon is also providing an exchange deal to further increase your savings. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 15 price cut: Have you been planning to buy an Apple iPhone 15, but waiting for a substantial discount to be announced? Well, it is happening now! Apple's cutting-edge iPhone 15 was launched just a few months ago at the Wonderlust event on September 12 and the great news is that its price has dropped substantially on Amazon. So, if you are an iPhone fan waiting for an opportunity like this to come since launch, you should have a very close look at the deal. Check here to know more about this exciting iPhone 15 price cut offer.

iPhone 15 price cut

As per the latest listing on Amazon, the iPhone 15 can now be yours for Rs. 74900, marking a substantial discount from its original launch price. As mentioned on Amazon, the iPhone 15 price in India is 79900. This straight discount amounts to a saving of 6 percent.

Apart from the iPhone 15 discount, Amazon is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 32050. Before applying for the exchange offer make sure that the old smartphone you are trading in is in extremely good condition. Also, check if this exchange offer is available in your area. You can simply enter the PIN code of your area to check the offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 specifications

This iPhone 15 model boasts a spacious internal storage of 128 GB, ensuring ample room for your digital needs. It features a 6.1-inch display, featuring a vibrant 15.49 cm screen size. It is powered by the advanced Apple A16 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

You can Capture life's moments in stunning detail with a dual rear camera setup of 48 MP and 12 MP, complemented by a 12 MP front camera for impressive selfies. The device houses a robust 3349 mAh battery, providing reliable and enduring usage. Running on the latest iOS 17, it guarantees a seamless and intuitive user experience, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

You can choose your style from a range of color options, including Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. However, in this deal, the blue color is available. With a thickness of 7.8 mm and a back crafted from Gorilla Glass, the device strikes a balance between elegance and durability. With these amazing features, do not miss out on such an exciting iPhone 15 price-cut opportunity.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 16:38 IST
