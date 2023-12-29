Amazing Apple iPhone 15 iPhone price cut rolled out; check discount, exchange deal and more

iPhone 15 price cut: Have you been planning to buy an Apple iPhone 15, but waiting for a substantial discount to be announced? Well, it is happening now! Apple's cutting-edge iPhone 15 was launched just a few months ago at the Wonderlust event on September 12 and the great news is that its price has dropped substantially on Amazon. So, if you are an iPhone fan waiting for an opportunity like this to come since launch, you should have a very close look at the deal. Check here to know more about this exciting iPhone 15 price cut offer.

iPhone 15 price cut

As per the latest listing on Amazon, the iPhone 15 can now be yours for Rs. 74900, marking a substantial discount from its original launch price. As mentioned on Amazon, the iPhone 15 price in India is ₹79900. This straight discount amounts to a saving of 6 percent.

Apart from the iPhone 15 discount, Amazon is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 32050. Before applying for the exchange offer make sure that the old smartphone you are trading in is in extremely good condition. Also, check if this exchange offer is available in your area. You can simply enter the PIN code of your area to check the offer.

iPhone 15 specifications

This iPhone 15 model boasts a spacious internal storage of 128 GB, ensuring ample room for your digital needs. It features a 6.1-inch display, featuring a vibrant 15.49 cm screen size. It is powered by the advanced Apple A16 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

You can Capture life's moments in stunning detail with a dual rear camera setup of 48 MP and 12 MP, complemented by a 12 MP front camera for impressive selfies. The device houses a robust 3349 mAh battery, providing reliable and enduring usage. Running on the latest iOS 17, it guarantees a seamless and intuitive user experience, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

You can choose your style from a range of color options, including Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. However, in this deal, the blue color is available. With a thickness of 7.8 mm and a back crafted from Gorilla Glass, the device strikes a balance between elegance and durability. With these amazing features, do not miss out on such an exciting iPhone 15 price-cut opportunity.