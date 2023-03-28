Amazon lowers iPhone 12 price to just 28999 with exciting exchange deal

Take home the iPhone 12 at just Rs. 28999 with Amazon's exciting offers on the smartphone. Check out the nature of the price cut below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 12:00 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch

1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)

2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)

3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)

4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)

5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 12

Great discounts can be availed on the iPhone 12 on Amazon. Know how to get the best out of the price cut. (Pixabay)

Apple iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic processor, is one of the top smartphones in the market. iPhone 12 will also receive the upcoming iOS 17 update when the iPhone 15 series is launched. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of a flagship phone. iPhone 12 price has dropped further with Amazon's amazing offer.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange offer and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Amazon here.

iPhone 12 discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 28999 right now! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent initial discount.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28999!



iPhone 12 bank offers

Get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can get 5 percent discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 12:00 IST
