Amazon lowers iPhone 12 price to just 28999 with exciting exchange deal

Apple iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic processor, is one of the top smartphones in the market. iPhone 12 will also receive the upcoming iOS 17 update when the iPhone 15 series is launched. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of a flagship phone. iPhone 12 price has dropped further with Amazon's amazing offer.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange offer and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Amazon here.

iPhone 12 discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 28999 right now! Here's how.

The 64GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent initial discount.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28999!

iPhone 12 bank offers

Get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can get 5 percent discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!