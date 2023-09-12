Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro unveiled! Titanium frame, action button and more on offer

Apple event 2023: The wait is finally over as Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro at its Wonderlust event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. It becomes part of Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup, following the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which were announced a few minutes prior, and sits just below the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. Over the past few months, we've heard numerous rumours about how Apple is keeping some features reserved for its Pro models, with many leaks and rumors about possible features also surfacing. But have any of them turned out to be true?

Read on to find out what Apple has packed in the iPhone 15 Pro that has just been unveiled at the Wonderlust event.

iPhone 15 Pro unveiled at Apple 2023 event: Know details

Titanium finish

While the iPhone 15 Pro features the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion as its predecessor, it gets a new titanium frame, which Apple claims is the same one used in spacecraft. This titanium construction makes the iPhone 15 Pro the lightest ‘Pro' iPhone ever. The Pro iPhone features subtle design changes such as a brushed finish, contoured edges as well as thinner bezels.

Action button

Apple has finally replaced its iconic mute switch which has been present since the first iPhone, and replaced it with an action button. Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the new action button provides multi-functionality, which can be used to toggle between ring and silent. Moreover, it offers additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate,3 and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.

New A17 Bionic SoC

This time around, Apple has gotten rid of the ‘Bionic' moniker and replaced it with ‘Pro', and so, the iPhone 15 Pro gets Apple's new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. Apple claims it is the industry's first 3-nanometer chip and brings Apple's biggest GPU redesign in its history. A17 Pro's CPU is now 10 percent faster while its Neural Engine 2 times as fast as the A16 Bionic SoC.

It features a pro-class GPU which enables a 20 percent bump in performance while the new 6-core design enhances its peak performance while maintaining energy efficiency. It gets hardware-accelerated ray-tracing which Apple claims is 4 times faster than software-based ray-tracing. It allows more immersive AR applications and console-level gaming performance with games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage 4.

Telephoto lens

Apple claims that the new A17 Pro chip enables the iPhone 15 Pro's camera systems to perform as if it packs seven pro lenses. It gets a primary 48MP camera with the same 24MP super-high-resolution default as the standard iPhone 15, which maximizes quality while keeping the file size low. Users can now switch between three different focal lengths - 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm, and the camera system now captures 48MP HEIF images with 4x more resolution.

The new 3X telephoto lens enables the iPhone 15 Pro to capture better close-up images than before.

USB Type-C

Following the EU's new legislation which requires all electronic devices to have one standard charging connector, the iPhone 15 Pro now features USB Type-C that has replaced its proprietary lightning port. It supports USB 3 for data transfer speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. In addition to that, the iPhone 15 Pro also gets the 2nd Generation Ultra-Wide Band chip along with Wi-Fi 6E.

iPhone 15 Pro: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at the same price as its predecessor in the US at $999 for the base 128GB storage variant. However, it has received a price hike in India, and it now starts at Rs. 134900 for the same. It is available in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 15 Pro comes in four finishes - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be available for pre-orders starting Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. PDT. It will go on sale starting September 22.