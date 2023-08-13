Apple iPhone 15 Pro models' chip details leaked!

A huge number of leaks have revealed most of what is likely to be on the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, nothing much was known about the iPhone 15 Pro chip. That has just been changed by the latest leak.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 18:17 IST
Leaked details of Apple's A17 chip promise enhanced performance and battery life for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

As anticipation builds for Apple's forthcoming iPhone 15 launch, a significant revelation has emerged. While a huge number of leaks have revealed most of what is likely to be on the iPhone 15 Pro models, nothing much was known about the iPhone 15 Pro chip. That has just been changed by the latest leak about the A17 chipset.

A leakster has revealed details about the powerful next-generation A17 chip set that will power the iPhone 15 Pro models. This unveiling comes courtesy of the well-regarded Apple tipster, Unknownz21, who has unveiled an in-depth breakdown of the A17 chip, shedding light on its CPU and GPU configuration, clock speeds, and RAM specifications.

CPU and GPU Insights

Unknownz21's insights reveal that the 6-core CPU within the A17 chip will consist of a combination of two high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. Additionally, the leaker notes that Apple has been testing both 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations for the A17 chip, with the final selection between the two options still remaining uncertain. These versions are labelled as "POP, COLL + 6G" and "POP, COLL + 8G" within the company's internal documentation, Forbes reported.

Power and Efficiency

But what significance do these revelations carry? The implications could be substantial, potentially resulting in a significant performance boost accompanied by extended battery life—a highly sought-after combination for smartphone enthusiasts.

The shift to a 3nm fabrication process holds the key to these improvements. This advancement enables Apple to operate the A17 chips at higher speeds, lower temperatures, and with reduced power consumption compared to the previous 4nm A16. This advantage is exemplified by the A16's clock speed of 3.46GHz being outperformed by the A17's 3.7GHz.

Graphics Advancements

Another notable enhancement is the A17's additional graphics core compared to the 5-core A16. While the addition of cores can typically lead to higher energy usage, the 3nm fabrication process effectively offsets this concern.

Analysts' Predictions

Early analysis by experts suggests an approximate 10% increase in CPU speed, with the most remarkable gains anticipated in GPU performance—a potential 30% reduction in energy consumption. Particularly noteworthy are iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which, combined with innovative stacked battery technology, could emerge as battery life frontrunners.

These revelations plug crucial gaps in our understanding ahead of the anticipated September launch of the iPhone 15 series. Among other highlights, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will adopt the Dynamic Island design, while standard models receive the upgraded A16 chip and a new 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Enhanced Features and Innovations

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants are expected to boast slightly larger displays (6.12 and 6.69 inches, respectively) due to remarkably thin bezels.

Exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the the upgrade to the 3nm A17 chip, lightweight titanium chassis, improved UWB and WiFi 6E capabilities, and Apple's pioneering periscope zoom camera.

Moreover, all iPhone 15 models will bid farewell to the Lightning port in favour of USB-C, aligning with impending 2024 regulatory requirements. The gap between iPhone 15 Pros and standard models will continue to widen andit may also be accompanied by an expansion in the price difference.

As the iPhone 15's launch date approaches, these revelations intensify the excitement for Apple's latest innovation, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries in smartphone technology.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 18:17 IST
