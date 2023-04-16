BEST iPhone 13 Mini deal! Not 69900, pay just 30749 with this deal

iPhone 13 Mini is now available at just Rs. 30749 during the sale. Check how to benefit from these price cuts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2023, 10:08 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 13 mini
View all Images
Which is the best iPhone 13 Mini deal? Here are the price cuts that have been rolled out. (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)

The iPhone 13 Mini still makes an interesting option if you are a fan of compact smartphones. Launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens for photography. On the front, it has also a 12MP selfie camera. If you are looking for a premium smartphone, then this iPhone 13 Mini deal is an interesting option for you during the Amazon and Flipkart sales.

So, which makes the best deal? Find out all about the iPhone 13 Mini deals here.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you only have to pay Rs. 64900. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk with just one little step.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9FNN4X

There is a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC debit and credit card. Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.25000. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 37900, including bank offers.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

Similarly, Flipkart is also offering a tempting deal on the iPhone 13 Mini. Surprisingly, Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 Mini for Rs. 61999 for the 128GB storage variant. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of a discount of Rs. 2000. The best part is that you can find a staggering discount of up to Rs. 29250 via the exchange deal on your old smartphone. This way, you will be able to nab the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 30749.

Best iPhone 13 Mini deal

With a massive price cut and a whopping amount of exchange deal, clearly Flipkart deal makes sense to buy the iPhone 13 Mini. However, you should check the available discount and whether you are eligible for them before proceeding further.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 09:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News BEST iPhone 13 Mini deal! Not 69900, pay just 30749 with this deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets