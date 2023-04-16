BEST iPhone 13 Mini deal! Not 69900, pay just 30749 with this deal

The iPhone 13 Mini still makes an interesting option if you are a fan of compact smartphones. Launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens for photography. On the front, it has also a 12MP selfie camera. If you are looking for a premium smartphone, then this iPhone 13 Mini deal is an interesting option for you during the Amazon and Flipkart sales.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you only have to pay Rs. 64900. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk with just one little step.

There is a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC debit and credit card. Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.25000. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 37900, including bank offers.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

Similarly, Flipkart is also offering a tempting deal on the iPhone 13 Mini. Surprisingly, Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 Mini for Rs. 61999 for the 128GB storage variant. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of a discount of Rs. 2000. The best part is that you can find a staggering discount of up to Rs. 29250 via the exchange deal on your old smartphone. This way, you will be able to nab the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 30749.

Best iPhone 13 Mini deal

With a massive price cut and a whopping amount of exchange deal, clearly Flipkart deal makes sense to buy the iPhone 13 Mini. However, you should check the available discount and whether you are eligible for them before proceeding further.