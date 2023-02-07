    Trending News

    Budget smartphone Moto E13 launch set for February 8; Check expected price

    Motorola is launching a new budget smartphone Moto E13 in India on February 8. It is likely to come in at an aggressively low price and this is what you can expect in terms of specs and features.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 13:25 IST
    Moto E13
    Moto E13 is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery and 12MP rear camera. (Flipkart)

    Motorola is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India with some interesting features. It is the Moto E13, which was recently unveiled in Europe and now this entry-level smartphone is making its debut in other markets soon. Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Moto E13 in the Indian market on February 8. Several leaks and rumours suggest that it will enter the sub-Rs. 10000 smartphone segment. Does it have something special for you? Know everything about this upcoming budget smartphone.

    Moto E13 specs and features (expected)

    The smartphone has already been teased on Flipkart which has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in 2GB and 4GB RAM variants coupled with a 64GB storage option. It further says that Moto E13 will support the storage expansion option up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. It should be noted that in other countries, only a 2GB of RAM variant is available. Moreover, it is suggested that Moto E13 will pack an entry-level Unisoc T606 chipset which features two ARM Cortex A75 cores and six ARM Cortex A55 cores. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery supported by a 10W wired charger.

    Moto E13 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. In terms of cameras, the budget phone packs a single 12MP rear camera while in the front, it gets a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. It supports a dual-SIM option, Bluetooth version 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be available in three colours - Aurora Green, Cosmic Black and Creamy White.

    Moto E13 expected price

    The latest leak suggests that the smartphone will be launched in India with a price tag below Rs. 7000. This comes from tipster Debayan Roy who mentioned that Moto E13 will have an expected price between Rs. 6499-6999. However, the final price and other specs will be confirmed once Motorola officially launches the smartphone tomorrow.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 13:25 IST
