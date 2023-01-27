Dream deal! Grab 43900 iPhone 11 priced at just 17599 with this Flipkart offer

Looking to buy a great smartphone at a steal price? Take a look at this amazing iPhone 11 offer live on Flipkart.

Although the iPhone is quite a few years old now, it can still hold up against today's mid-range smartphones. It was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020 alone. So, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it at a huge discount right now.

Flipkart has announced an amazing deal on the iPhone 11 where its price has been reduced to that of a budget smartphone! Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 11 Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 38999 on Flipkart right now, and that's not all. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 11 Exchange Offer

Trading-in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint on the environment and helps reduce e-waste!

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 21400 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 17599, which is an amazing deal!

iPhone 11 Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 11 to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 750 on HSBC Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Cards.

The deal will only be live until stocks last, so hurry up and grab this offer before it runs out!