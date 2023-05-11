Flipkart offer lowers iPhone 12 price from 59900 to just 25000! Check details

iPhone 12 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 25000 with the amazing Flipkart offer. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 12:50 IST
iPhone 12
View all Images
iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s best-selling models. (Apple)

The closer we get to WWDC 2023, the more excitement grows around iOS 17, the upcoming update from Apple which is expected to bring several ‘nice to have' features. To enjoy them, the only prerequisite is that you have an iPhone which supports the update. If you wish to enjoy the exciting new features which are on their way without emptying your pockets, then know that there is a great deal on the iPhone 12, courtesy of Flipkart.

Why should you buy an iPhone 12?

Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, the iPhone 12 can be purchased at an amazing deal on the e-commerce platform. This iPhone has an excellent dual camera system which can still give the top smartphones in the market a run for their money.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits on Flipkart. So, check out the details of this offer here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for just Rs. 25000 right now! Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900, as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 28000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 25000!

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

B08L5WJD1C

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Get 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 11 May, 12:49 IST
