Grab iPhone 11 for as low as 10999 with exciting Flipkart offers! Check details

Grab the iPhone 11 for as low as just Rs. 10999, courtesy of exciting offers announced by Flipkart. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
May 09 2023, 10:19 IST
iPhone 11
View all Images
iPhone 11 can be purchased for a very low price right now. (Apple)

The iPhone 11 is currently one of the least expensive iPhones on the market. Although it was introduced in 2019, it was quickly embraced by consumers, resulting in it being the world's top-selling smartphone for two years in a row. The iPhone 11 still provides excellent value for the price, with a fast processor, good cameras and decent battery life.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Luckily, you can buy it for as low as just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. Know offer details here.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 10999 on Flipkart. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 38999 on the e-commerce platform.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. Therefore, you can grab the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 10999 if you're able to get the maximum exchange discount!

However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 11 Bank offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 09 May, 10:18 IST
