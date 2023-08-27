Great deal on Realme Narzo N55; Check discounts, features and more

Amazon is offering a straight 13 per cent discount on Realme Narzo N55.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 12:57 IST
Realme Narzo N55,
View all Images
On Realme Narzo N55, Amazon is offering an additional 5% instant discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC cashback card. (Amazon)

If you were planning to buy a pocket-friendly entry-level smartphone, the time is now. There are various entry-level smartphones available on e-commerce platforms along with various discounts and offers. You just have to be aware while availing of these offers. One such offer is currently provided by Amazon on Realme Narzo N55. After applying various discounts, you can grab this feature-rich smartphone at a much lower price. Check out the details below:

Realme Narzo N55 price drop

Amazon is offering a great deal on this entry-level smartphone. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.15999 and you can get a straight 13 per cent off on it. After the discount, you can buy it for 12999. Apart from the discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available. With these offers, you can reduce the price of this smartphone a lot more.

Bank and exchange offers

Amazon is offering an additional 5% instant discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC cashback card credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.1000. Along with this, an exchange offer of Rs. 12200 is also available. This exchange offer will depend on the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in and the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform. If you want to check the availability of this smartphone, you can simply enter the pin code of your area and then you will be able to avail this offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features

Amazon is offering this great deal on the 6GB plus 128 GB variant of Realme Narzo N55. This smartphone features fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging and a battery of 5000 mAh. It has a large 6.72 Full-screen display with a 90HZ ultra-smooth refresh rate. It consists of a Super High-res 64MP primary AI camera. It runs on Android 13 operating system. With all these amazing features and offers, buying this model of Realme is certainly a great deal.

B0BZ466BWW-1

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 12:56 IST
Tags:
Great deal on Realme Narzo N55; Check discounts, features and more
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets